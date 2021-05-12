Shaggy Appeals to Jamaican Reggae Artistes to be More Businesslike

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Grammy Award winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, has implored upcoming Jamaican artistes to adopt a more businesslike attitude to their music operations in order to take full advantage of the local and international opportunities in relation to Reggae and dancehall music.

Shaggy was special guest on the third in the series of “Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks”. The online diaspora town hall meeting took place last Thursday (May 6). He noted that many local artistes needed to treat the entertainment industry as a business. In addition, they need to be more professional in how they approach the industry.

“The artistes have to start handling themselves in a more professional manner. Because if you’re not ‘gonna do it professionally and have a professional team… Then you’re going to look like [an unorganized] ‘patty shop’ operation, and you’re gonna be treated like a poppy show,” Burrell said.

Government Encouraged to Play A Role

He urged the Jamaican government to do more in educating artistes on how to operate more businesslike. Plus, do more to support and promote the island’s music. Shaggy recommended that there be more seminars and workshops for artistes. The seminars will guide artiste on how to manage their music operations both locally and internationally.

A few years ago, Shaggy and promoter Sharon Burke of Synergy had begun such a programme. Unfortunately had to be curtailed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Shaggy was of the opinion that there was need for the government to join forces with him with a view to resuscitating this important programme.

Ambassador Audrey Marks supported the need for continuing education on business operation and marketing among artistes. This will help them to navigate the difficult minefield of the international music business.

Streaming Services

Turning to the matter of the popularity of Jamaican music on the international market, Shaggy pointed out that “as influential as Jamaican music is on the global stage, there is an underwhelming lack of support for the music from Jamaicans.”

He observed that many Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora did not support local musicians in the same way they supported other international artistes. Generally, they were not subscribers of any of the streaming services which was now determining the direction of music internationally.

The large online audience included Jamaicans from as far as New Zealand. Shaggy recommended that the Jamaican diaspora do more to support Jamaican music and culture. Ambassador Marks agreed, emphasizing that the diaspora’s strength is in their buying power. She went on to encourage members of the diaspora become subscribers and stream more local music. More music streams could change the trajectory of reggae and dancehall music.

Shaggy further pointed out that Reggae/Dancehall has less than 6% of the global market share. As a result, “this does not really give us a seat at the table”. But. if we can do something as impactful as what we are doing with this record, entitled “Go down deh” with the Jamaican label [VP Records] and with Jamaican artistes to promote dancehall, that certainly changes the cycle and certainly changes the tone. As a result, this will give us a lot more leverage to have more in depth conversations with some of the powerhouses. Powerhouses including Google, Live Nation, Apple, and Spotify to Pandora etc.

“Go Down Deh” Dominating Global Reggae Charts

The newly released single, “Go Down Deh” from the “Dancehall Queen” Spice, features Sean Paul and Shaggy, is dominating the global reggae charts. The song debuted at #1 on US and Israeli iTunes Reggae, #2 in the UK, Italy and Canada, and Top 10 on Apple Music, iTunes and Deezer in multiple countries including Japan, Jamaica (#1 on Apple Music), Germany and the Netherlands.

“Let’s Connect” With Ambassador Marks

“Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks” offers members of the diaspora the opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s promotional activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests. Guests include ministers of government as well as key members of the diaspora. Plus, US government and key players in various agencies.