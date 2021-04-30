Spice, Sean Paul & Shaggy Release New Single, “Go Down Deh”

[NEW YORK] – The new single, “Go Down Deh” from the “Queen of Dancehall,” Spice featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy was released on April 30 via VP Records. “Go Down Deh” is available on all digital platforms worldwide. Listen here: Streaming link

The track will be followed by Spice’s highly anticipated debut album, entitled TEN. Slated for release on July 30, with further details to soon be announced.

The song was produced by Grammy Award nominee, Costi Ionita and Shaggy. And, written by Spice, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Costi and Shane Hoosong. “Go Down Deh” – the rhythmically pulsating earworm – brings together this iconic Jamaican trio for an unprecedented collaboration set to take summer by storm.

Career Milestone for Spice

Spice says, “Working with Sean and Shaggy is one of the biggest milestones of my career! They are both International giants in our genre. I’m honored to have created such a historic moment by being one of the first artists to have them collaborate on a track together.”

Shaggy Rates Spice

Shaggy comments, “Spice is a powerhouse! She’s respected and celebrated throughout our culture. Plus stands as an icon in the game of dancehall. He adds, “From day one, Sean has been someone I’ve admired. Especially with his signature style and a voice that makes anything sound great. The track that we’ve created showcases their artistry while highlighting the chemistry between us as artists.”

Sean Paul

“Working on this single with Shaggy & Spice was a great vibe,” adds Sean Paul.” “Shaggy and I have a great relationship and I’ve been a fan of Spice’s throughout her career, so I’m happy to work with her. Looking forward to everyone hearing this track and the amazing work Spice has been putting in for her upcoming project.”

New Music Video to Premiere May 1 on BET

Premiering May 1 on BET Soul, BET Jams and BET.com, as well as Spice’s Official VEVO, the correlating music video – directed by Jay Will (credits include: M.I.A, Lee Scratch Perry, Kayne West, Shaggy, Major Lazer) – was filmed at MECA in Kingston, Jamaica and features cameo appearances by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Kemar Highcon & Naomi Cowan as well as members from the top Jamaican dance crews.

Also a breakout star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and a successful entrepreneur, Spice has established a name for herself in both beauty and fashion with a make-up line, Faces and Laces and clothing collection, Graci Noir.