Senator Shevrin Jones on Passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings

[WEST PARK] – Today, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings (FL-20).

“I am devastated to hear of Congressman Hastings’ passing. Even as he battled health issues, he continued to serve South Florida’s vibrant communities with the same grace and passion that defined his decades of service on behalf of our community. From his inimitable spirit to his empowerment of up-and-coming local leaders. This loss leaves a true void that can never be filled.

“For my entire life, he championed equity and civil rights for communities of color, women, seniors, and children. First on the bench and later in Congress. Over the last nine years, I had the pleasure to work with the Congressman as a partner on the state level, and I’m confident his impact will be felt for years to come.

“Above all else though, I was proud to call Alcee a friend and mentor. Alcee would often tell people he was my god dad, something that gave my family great delight. He was one of the only elected officials to endorse my first campaign for state house. Especially when others wouldn’t return my calls. That was the kind of person he was — always rooting for and lifting up the underdog.

“I extend my deepest prayers to his family and loved ones, including his wife Patricia, and children Jody, Chelsea, and Leigh, during this difficult time. I urge everyone to give them much-needed space to grieve as now isn’t the time of politics. With multiple crises facing the people of Florida, each of us must recommit to upholding the servant-leader values that guided the Congressman throughout his life. Alcee Hastings was one of a kind, and I will miss him dearly.”