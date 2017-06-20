WASHINGTON, D.C . – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will meet with Caribbean American Diaspora Leaders at the 19th Annual Caribbean American Legislative Forum taking place from June 21st-22nd on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The roundtable is scheduled to take place in the Senate Dirksen Building at 1:30 pm on June 21st.

Senator Marco Rubio will address concerns regarding the implementation of security related issues of the U.S./Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act (HR 4939), which was signed into law by President Obama in December 2016.

Senator Rubio is chairman of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues. Of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This subcommittee deals with matters concerning U.S. relations with countries in the Western Hemisphere, including Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Cuba, countries in the Caribbean, and the Organization of American States.

This subcommittee’s regional responsibilities include issues within the geographic region, including: (1) terrorism and non-proliferation; (2) crime and illicit narcotics; (3) U.S. foreign assistance programs; and (4) the promotion of U.S. trade and exports. This subcommittee also has a global responsibility for transnational crime, trafficking in persons (also known as modern slavery or human trafficking), global narcotics flows, civilian security, democracy, human rights, and global women’s issues.

Public Law 114-291 (HR 4939) prioritizes the U.S.-Caribbean relationship and requires the Secretary of State and the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to submit to Congress a multi-year strategy which among other things, outline an approach to: 1) broaden engagement with the Caribbean diaspora community in the United States; 2) partner with governments of the Caribbean region to improve citizen security and reduce drug trafficking; 3) to improve diplomatic engagement with governments of the Caribbean region; and 4) assist Caribbean countries in the diversification of their economies.

“As a former legislator in the state of Florida, I find it imperative that the Caribbean Diaspora be engaged with both Houses of Government, and am pleased to be part of the vanguard ushering in this relationship with Senator Rubio”, stated Former Lt. Governor of the state of Florida, Hon. Jennifer Carroll, who will Chair the Roundtable Dialogue at the Senate Forum. Campaign Chair for National Caribbean American Heritage Month. Dr. Claire Nelson who is Founder and President of ICS notes, “We are thrilled to have Senator Rubio address us as we seek to advance the implementation of Public Law 114-291. Florida shares the border of the Caribbean Sea with the 36 Caribbean nations of territories, as such, being in dialogue with one of the leading policy makers representing the state of Florida is critical to our interests.”

