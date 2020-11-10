Senator-elect Shevrin Jones Announces People’s Agenda

[TALLAHASSEE]— Today, Senator-elect Shevrin Jones (D-West Park) announced his People’s Agenda, a focused set of priorities reflective of his constituents’ interests that he will introduce in the upcoming 2021 session.

Senator-elect Jones will work with colleagues across the aisle to put forward legislation addressing issues impacting Florida families, including:

Small business rehabilitation;

Worker retention; and

Police reform and accountability.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, a mishandled pandemic response out of Tallahassee, and economic relief stalled in DC, Senator-elect Jones will make a people-first recovery a top priority in the upcoming legislative session.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are without jobs and unemployment benefits, and countless local businesses have struggled to operate safely or even close permanently, including many in Black communities within SD 35.

Jones intends to introduce legislation focused on spurring opportunity, rehabilitating Florida small businesses, and retaining workers.

While serving in the Florida House, he introduced an internship tax credit bill to offer tax incentives to businesses that retain interns for employment following the end of the internship, a measure he will champion once again in the Senate.

Qualified local businesses will receive a tax credit for any income tax previously paid of $2000 or less or for the amount of the wages previously paid to a degree-seeking student during their internship if:

The student worked full time for at least nine weeks;

The qualified business shows documentation for the current tax year proving that it employs 20% of the degree-seeking students who were previously employed as interns on a full-time basis; and

The State University, Florida College System, or institution operates by the school district under f.s. 1001.44.

This year also underscored the need to reform the criminal justice system to ensure “opportunity and justice for all” is a reality for all communities, including those of color.

As a Black man raised in South Florida, Senator-elect Jones intimately understands the systemic racial injustices across our society, and in the Senate, will build upon his record of fighting for criminal justice reform.

In response to heinous acts of police violence brutality, including the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Senator-elect Jones plans to introduce a bill to end qualified immunity for police to ensure accountability for abuse of power or misconduct.

“Throughout my time in public service, my goal has always been to make sure that the People have a seat at the table and are heard,” Senator-elect Jones said Monday. “These challenging times call for a distinct focus on addressing the pressing needs of our community, from rebuilding our economy to ensuring justice and respect for all who call our great state home, and I look forward to hitting the ground running on behalf of the People in the Senate.”