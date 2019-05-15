Selector on a Mission: Once a Refugee, Dynamq on Journey to Heal with Music

NEW YORK – There are lots of selectors and sounds in the vibrant sound system culture, which emanates from the isle of Jamaica.

But not many have a compelling story like that of Kennedy Lorya, aka Dynamq, “The Sudanese Child.” Once a refugee, Dynamq is now a sound system star and entertainer who aims to heal the world with powerful music.

“Every time I drop a tune on stage I hope to inspire at least one person,” says Dynamq. “At one point in my life while a refugee in Kenya, I was hopeless. Then, I was introduced to Reggae music by listening to David Rodigan on a small radio and as fate has it, it was Desmond Decker’s ‘Israelites’ that inspired my determination to rise and overcome all challenges.”

Currently the reigning Irish and Chin U.S. Rumble champion, on one of many planned global trots, Dynamq took his mission-driven brand of sound system entertainment to the “Far East” in April for the “Japan Ruka Tour” — named after his customized style of music that ingeniously blends Reggae with native South Sudan sounds.

Touching down in 5 cities including Osaka, Kobe, Sendai, Kawasaki and Tokyo, the “Japan Ruka Tour” attracted scores of Reggae and Dancehall music lovers ready to see the selector in action. Some fans even donned Dashikis to match the signature gear of the African selector.

“Japan was amazing and full of vibes,” says Dynamq. “It was not just exciting to have fans turn out for my shows, but also rewarding to witness their genuine love of Reggae music and sound system culture.”

Dynamq was a crowd pleaser, electrifying the Japanese audiences from start to finish.

Osaka was overloaded with vibes, as the popular selector reunited with fellow Rumble Series winner Jah Works (Japan Rumble) for the first time since their famed Irish and Chin World Clash showdown. Certainly an explosive night chock-full of dubplates, hard hitting and inspirational Reggae and Dancehall music, both Dynamq and Jah Works connected with the crowd.

While Kawasaki had the largest crowd, all nights on the “Japan Ruka Tour” were impressive. Fans roared in response to dubs that mentioned Africa and “River Nile Crocodile” — with some even requesting World Clash and U.S. Rumble customs. Although Dynamq was in full selector mode this time around, he plans to unleash his artistic side on the country during his next visit.

Much to his credit, Dynamq is finding success on the clash scene. In addition to boasting the title of U.S. Rumble Champion, the selector also holds Bermuda Triangle and War Ina East champion titles.

For the ladder, Dynamq joined forces with the renowned Young Hawk sound to form Team USA, defeating Team Europe in what many have deemed as one of the year’s most explosive clashes thus far ([Listen to Dubplate Mix])

Add making it to the semi-finals in the popular Boom Clash to the mix and you have quite the recipe for sound clash greatness.

Dynamq’s story of hope, courage and persistence continue to manifest on his personal and professional journey, where he also seamlessly dons the roles of artist and producer.

The diverse entertainer is set to return to the lab to cook up some red-hot new Ruka music, launch a TV show in South Sudan this month, embark on a European tour and gear up to defend his title at U.S. Rumble on Saturday, June 29 at Garage in Bronx, New York, with all eyes on him to land another historic victory.

Follow Dynamq on IG: @dynamq