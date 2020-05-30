Seeing Into the Future: Can Tarot Cards Predict the Future?

The Tarot cards are a deck of 78 cards divided into Major and Minor Arcana cards. The Major cards refer to spirituality and life lessons, and the Minor cards talk about life problems and challenges.

Whether you need guidance on your next steps in life or would like to gain some insight into your immediate future, the Tarot cards can help provide a fresh perspective.

But can tarot cards predict the future? Keep reading to find out what you can expect from your readings.

The Tarot Doesn’t Predict the Future

Do tarot cards really work? Not in the way you might have expected. They can’t predict the future in detail; they can’t tell you accurate dates, names, future events, or disasters.

However, by being open to listening, interpreting, and taking what resonates with you, you can gain some very valuable insights. Also, asking very specific questions like “Is my significant other cheating”, “Am I pregnant”, “When will I marry” will not give you the answers you expect to hear.

The Tarot Can Give You Perspective

Next time you ask yourself “do tarot readings come true”, consider your own role in your life and future. Tarot can give you pointers about the things that might be going on, so you can decide for yourself how you want them to occur.

In simple terms, the tarot cards can’t predict a future that you yourself won’t help create. This happens by following similar patterns of behavior, doing the same things you’re doing now, and sticking to your goals .

Not Every Tarot Reader Is Trustworthy

Not everyone who owns a deck of tarot cards and knows the difference between major and minor arcana tarot cards is a reliable reader. Good tarot readers are experienced, have been studying the tarot for years, and knows how to interpret each card as well as the entire spread.

Also, good tarot readers will never ask you for extra money to give you a truly in-depth reading. Beware of tarot readers who offer free or cheap readings only to lure you into spending hundreds on a detailed reading.

You Can Ask The Tarot Questions

No matter what cards you get in your reading, they’re not indicators of the exact events that are going to happen. Instead, they’re open to interpretation, and if you don’t think the cards resonate with you or would like clarification, you can always ask the reader to shuffle and get additional cards.

You can also ask yes/no questions or ask the cards to give you several solutions or possibilities to a situation.

Can Tarot Cards Predict the Future? Now You Know

Whether you’re into tarot readings for fun or you take the predictions seriously, no one can predict the future or the turn of events outside your control.

So, can tarot cards predict the future? Not necessarily, but they can help you gain a new perspective and make decisions based on your current life events.

Want more lifestyle tips? Check out some of the other articles on our website and stay tuned for the latest news, trends, and updates.