See Jamaican Comic Delcita in “Father Says It Best” on Pay-Per-View

By Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – In the 30 years she has played the character of Delcita, Andrea Wright has packed theatres in Jamaica, South Florida and New York. Come Father’s Day (June 21), she makes her virtual stage debut in Father Says it Best.

A production of South Florida-based Whirlwind Entertainment, the play will be shown on JamaicaOnlinetv.com with promo code SFLCN.

It focuses on the long-distance relationship between Jamaican schoolteacher Miss Miles and her beau, Ray, who lives in Jacksonville, north Florida. Delcita is Miles’ student and party to her challenged situation.

The virtual arena, increasingly popular due to restrictions of the Coronavirus, is new to Wright who wrote Father Says it Best. She commented on Delcita’s growth over the years.

“Delcita has grown significantly and becomes a little street smarter with each appearance. Her (physical) appearance has changed from being very disheveled and extremely dark-faced to a more natural skin tone. She continues with her rotten tooth, though,” she said.

Wright first played Delcita in Mr. Dweet Nice in 1990. That slapstick play was written by Paul O. Beale who created the bawdy character that has become a household name in Jamaica.

From Clarendon, a rural parish in central Jamaica, Wright has also come of age as a creative force. She wrote and directed plays such as Court House Drama, Border Patrol, Granny Del, Honeymoon With Delcita and Patchie.

Wright’s signature role has put her among the giants of Jamaican slapstick theater, including Oliver Samuels and Glen Campbell. But she admits Delcita has placed her in a box.

“Yes, I sometimes feel pigeon-holed, but I do a lot of videos showcasing my other talents as a guidance counsellor and children’s advocate so slowly people do realize I have a little brain behind the madness,” said Wright.

The cast of Father Says it Best is complete by Trudy Campbell Fraser, Patrick Smith, Dwight Fraser and Stefanie Mckenzie White.