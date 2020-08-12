International Dancehall and Reggae Recording Artist Leftside Set To Release Debut Album “XCITEMENT”!

SOUTH FLORIDA – 2020 has been a time of many first and has reshaped our everyday life’s landscape on all levels, from catastrophic worldwide pandemic to civil unrest, to a reshape of all industries, namely the arts.

For artists and musicians it has also been challenging, as livelihoods were affected by the halt on touring.

Yet it has been a time of honing one’s craft, with writing and producing, and for multi-talented musician and recording artist Leftside, it is a time to deliver his first musical offering with “XCITEMENT“.

Produced by Leftside’s own imprint label, and distributed by digital international giant ONErpm, the debut album slated to be released on August, 14th 2020 features twenty exciting tracks and 6 impressive collaborations featuring GRAMMY award-winning superstar Sean Paul on “Dem Nuh Ready Yet”, “Clap Dat” with Konshens, “Enough” with ARii Lopez, “Put It Down” with Lisa Caribe, “Same Thing” with Mink Jo and “Marijuana” with Vanzo.

“The collaborations were a no-brainer, Sean Paul is my brother from another mother, also I use to DJ for him lol. Konshens and I had a controversial single that at the time I couldn’t put out because of my label, so now that I am free, I knew it was a must have. Giving a new artist love is important, we have to usher in the next generation, so my collab with Vanzo from Magnums, made sense, he is so talented and I am a fan! To round up my collaborations, I needed the divine feminine touch that complimented me, and it came through with these amazing soulful singers Mink Jo, ARii Lopez and Lisa Caribe” – Leftside