Secrets of Surinamese Headscarves Revealed in Upcoming Cultural Presentation at Island SPACE

PLANTATION – On Saturday, November 26, in recognition of Suriname’s 47th celebration of independence the day before, Island SPACE will host a cultural talk, “Secrets of the Surinamese Headscarves,” presented by Dr. Roxanne Valies, a daughter of the former Dutch Guiana.

During “Secrets of the Surinamese Headscarves,” attendees will learn about the fascinating traditions behind the fabrics. Plus, methods used to convey messages between women in the South-American Caribbean nation. Local performer and actress Nayomi Braaf, of Surinamese descent, will sing a song to set the stage.

Those interested in attending can register at www.islandspacefl.org/secretsuriname.

In addition to the colorfully descriptive journey guests will take, courtesy of Valies, they’ll also enjoy learning about the history and evolution of the complete traditional dress of Surinamese women, and sample the flavors of traditional Surinamese cuisine.

The event is the first in a series of cultural explorations planned for regular programming at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

“It was important to me to see my country of ancestry represented,” Valies said, “So I felt compelled to restore and contribute these ‘angisas’ — Surinamese traditional headscarves — when the museum opened two years ago. Guests are often fascinated when I explain to them all the nuances that go into these unassuming accessories because, in reality, they capture and convey stories of our entire ancestry.”

Cultural enthusiasts are invited to register at www.islandspacefl.org/secretsuriname for free attendance. Donations are encouraged.