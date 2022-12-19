Etana and The Manhattans Confirmed as Co-headliners for Red Rose For Gregory Show

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Red Rose For Gregory, the popular live show honoring the memory of reggae star Gregory Isaacs, returns here at Liguanea Golf & Country Club on May 15, Mother’s Day. Etana and The Manhattans are confirmed as co-headliners.

It will be the fourth staging of the show which was previously held on Valentine’s Day. The last installment, held in 2019, featured R&B singers Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle and rock steady group, The Melodians.

Part Proceeds for Charity

June Isaacs, Isaacs’ widow, is head of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation which oversees the singer’s business affairs. She said part proceeds from the show will go to a charity for children, a gesture that has been made since ‘Red Rose’ was first held in 2017.

“Everybody talks about Gregory and his kindness, especially when it came to back-to-school. When he died, we found copies of cheques for donations he made privately and we said, ‘let’s continue’,” Isaacs disclosed.

Some of the funds from previous shows went to Patricia House, a facility in Kingston that helps rehabilitate drug abusers. Gregory Isaacs, who died in 2010 at age 59, had a long fight with hard drugs.

Born in West Kingston, Isaacs helped define the lovers rock genre. Especially with songs like Love is Overdue, All I Have is Love, Soon Forward, Tune In and Night Nurse.

Written by Hopeton Lindo, Red Rose For Gregory was one of his last big hits. It was released in 1988.

The show of the same name has attracted a number of top reggae and R&B acts including Cat Coore of Third World, Christopher Martin, Freddie McGregor, Kelly Price, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr.