Entertainment

Etana and The Manhattans Confirmed as Co-headliners for Red Rose For Gregory Show

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Red Rose for Gregory
Etana, one of the acts for the Red Rose For Gregory show, made her appearance on the annual event official on December 16 at the Liguanea Golf & Country Club in Kingston. From left are June Wyndham-Isaacs, CEO of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, Janice Carby, representing Liguanea Golf & Country Club, venue for the May 15 show; artist manager and member of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation Copeland Forbes, and Andre Morris, Etana's manager.

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Red Rose For Gregory, the popular live show honoring the memory of reggae star Gregory Isaacs, returns here at Liguanea Golf & Country Club on May 15, Mother’s Day. Etana and The Manhattans are confirmed as co-headliners.

It will be the fourth staging of the show which was previously held on Valentine’s Day. The last installment, held in 2019, featured R&B singers Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle and rock steady group, The Melodians.

Etana and The Manhattan's Confirmed as Co-headliners for Red Rose For Gregory Show
Etana, one of the acts for the Red Rose For Gregory show, made her appearance on the annual event official on December 16 at the Liguanea Golf & Country Club in Kingston. From left are June Wyndham-Isaacs, CEO of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, Janice Carby, representing Liguanea Golf & Country Club, venue for the May 15 show; artist manager and member of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation Copeland Forbes, and Andre Morris, Etana’s manager.

Part Proceeds for Charity

June Isaacs, Isaacs’ widow, is head of the Gregory Isaacs Foundation which oversees the singer’s business affairs. She said part proceeds from the show will go to a charity for children, a gesture that has been made since ‘Red Rose’ was first held in 2017.

“Everybody talks about Gregory and his kindness, especially when it came to back-to-school. When he died, we found copies of cheques for donations he made privately and we said, ‘let’s continue’,” Isaacs disclosed.

Some of the funds from previous shows went to Patricia House, a facility in Kingston that helps rehabilitate drug abusers. Gregory Isaacs, who died in 2010 at age 59, had a long fight with hard drugs.

Born in West Kingston, Isaacs helped define the lovers rock genre. Especially with songs like Love is Overdue, All I Have is Love, Soon Forward, Tune In and Night Nurse.

Written by Hopeton Lindo, Red Rose For Gregory was one of his last big hits. It was released in 1988.

The show of the same name has attracted a number of top reggae and R&B acts including Cat Coore of Third World, Christopher Martin, Freddie McGregor, Kelly Price, Deniece Williams and Atlantic Starr.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Jamaica-born author, Geoffrey Philp Reads Who’s Your Daddy? At The Miami Book Fair International

November 10, 2009
DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 The Highly Anticipated reggae Compilation of 2017

DI JUGGLIN VOLUME 1 features classic reggae riddims

November 16, 2017
Hon. Dr. Louise Bennett-Coverley -“Miss Lou”

Celebrate, and Pay Tribute to a Caribbean Icon, Miss Lou

May 1, 2016
Mr Vegas’ Soul Therapy Set To Be A Gospel Music Classic

Mr Vegas’ Soul Therapy Set To Be A Gospel Music Classic

February 21, 2017
Back to top button