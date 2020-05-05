Miami Carnival 2020 Reviews Plans Amid COVID-19

Official Miami Carnival Statement

SOUTH FLORIDA – First, we would like to say that we hope that you and your families and communities are safe and healthy.

Amid the challenges caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, a worldwide pandemic that has caused cities, governments, and even entire countries to shut down, it’s easy to wonder how we as a community can come together to answer questions like “What is going to happen next?”, and “How are we going to come together to handle it?”

In all that uncertainty, in this time of crisis as a people, we’ve turned to the arts, music, and culture to cling to a sense of stability and normalcy and find comfort in the things we’ve loved our entire lives.

Throughout history, these offerings have always served as a creative medium, soothing our souls, and providing solace in the expressive works that transcend our community.

With that said, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, the producers of the stable cultural festival Miami Carnival for the past 35 years in South Florida, are diligently monitoring COVID-19, consulting with our sponsors, Miami-Dade and Broward County elected officials, health officials, parks departments and stakeholders, and will make a decision as to what our event will look like this year.

We are also working closely with our host sponsor, The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, who has been working tirelessly with local officials and hotel operators on the process of being able to safely welcome back travels into the South Florida area.

“The GMCVB has a long-standing partnership with the Miami Carnival,” said Connie Kinnard, Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development. “We applaud the Miami Carnival planning team for their vision to continue the Miami Carnival in the fall. Things are evolving concerning guidelines for gatherings and festivals in general due to Covid19, but we are committed to continuing our support of the festival based upon the implementation of the best scenarios for success and safety.”

Please be assured that the safety and health of our patrons and stakeholders are what is most important to us.

We will make sure that we are within the recommended guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit the spread of the virus in our local communities.

Our offices remain open while maintaining social distancing and adherence to all CDC protocols.

You can reach us at 305- 653-1877 or email info@miamicarnival.org.

We look forward to keeping you informed about this year’s Miami Carnival and will include any contingency plans for us to have a safe and healthy event.

All official statements about Miami Carnival 2020 will be posted on our Miami Carnival website Miami Carnival and our social media channels: Miami Broward One Carnival Facebook and on IG @Miabrocarnival