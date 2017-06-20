The Search Is on for the Next Miss Florida Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE – Pageant organizers are pleased to announce the search for the next Miss Florida Caribbean.

“We are on a mission to find the most beautiful woman to represent the Sunshine State at the 2018 Miss Caribbean United States Pageant in New York. We are looking for motivated young women who will proudly represent the Florida Caribbean Diaspora” says event organizer, Jannice Davis .

The Miss Florida Caribbean pageant has four age divisions for girls between the ages of 5 through 27: Little Miss (Ages 5-8), Junior Miss (Ages 9-12), Miss Teen (Ages 13-16), and Miss (Ages 18-27). Miss Florida Caribbean contestants should be single, never married, nor given birth to a child; been born in the Caribbean or of Caribbean origin; and reside in the state of Florida for at least 6 months as of the date of the 2017 competition.

The Pageant provides young women with a vehicle to further their personal, professional, and humanitarian goals while providing a forum in which they can express their talents, intelligence, and opinions on culture, politics, and the community. Selected contestants will undergo a six-week Personal Development and Financial Literacy Workshop.

The prize package will include a cash award; trips; personal appearance opportunities during their year of reign; personal training by one of South Florida’s most noted trainers, Loleta Riley of Body By Loleta (BBL Fitness); and much, much more.

The Miss Florida Caribbean Evening of Pageantry will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Interested applicants can visit Miss Florida Caribbean and request an application, or email your statement of interest to jannice@missfloridacaribbean.com