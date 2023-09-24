Sean Paul Unveils Explosive Remix of “Summa Hot” featuring Busta Rhymes and Skillibeng

NEW YORK – Global dancehall icon Sean Paul has teamed up once again with multi- award winning hip hop icon Busta Rhymes and dancehall sensation Skillibeng to elevate the summer season to new heights with the scorching remix of his hit single “Summa Hot.” This highly anticipated release is guaranteed to ignite dance floors worldwide. The “Summa Hot” remix released today is available for streaming and download on all major platforms.

Building on the foundation of the original track that is seeing great traction on the airwaves globally, Sean Paul decided to reinvent “Summa Hot” by enlisting the lyrical prowess of Busta Rhymes and the infectious energy of Skillibeng. This remix showcases not only their formidable talents but also pays homage to the everlasting confidence of women who radiate an unparalleled heat and are simply ‘eva hot’.

“Summa Hot” Produced by Suku Ward

Produced by the eminent Suku Ward and the renowned Dutty Rock Productions, the “Summa Hot” remix exemplifies the undeniable musical chemistry between the artists involved. Boasting a captivating fusion of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop elements. This collaboration pushes boundaries and blurs genres, making it a must-listen for music enthusiasts across the globe.

In his illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sean Paul has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have transcended borders. His ability to adapt and evolve while staying true to his Jamaican roots has cemented his status as a trailblazer within the industry. With the release of the “Summa Hot” remix, Sean Paul celebrates the longevity of the song. The song has become synonymous with the summer season.

Joining forces with Busta Rhymes, an icon synonymous with impactful verses and fiery delivery, adds a new dimension to the remix. Known for his distinctive style, Busta Rhymes brings his unparalleled charisma and lyrical dexterity to the track, leaving listeners craving for more.

Rising dancehall sensation Skillibeng, known for his raw lyricism and innovative sound, injects his signature flavor into the remix. He complements the vibrant energy of Sean Paul and Busta Rhymes. Together, these musical powerhouses create a sonic masterpiece that is destined to become an instant hit.

Distributed by ONErpm

The “Summa Hot” remix, distributed by the esteemed music platform ONErpm. It promises to captivate fans with its pulsating rhythm and infectious melodies. This release undoubtedly sets the stage for a scorching end to the summer season. Best of all, providing a much-needed musical escape and pure enjoyment for listeners worldwide.