Screen Therapy: Top 5 Benefits of Watching Movies

I

Movies provide stress reduction

Many people find watching a movie an engaging experience that not only assures enjoyment but also a great way to escape everyday stress and anxiety. Watching something you like releases tension in your body because it decreases your blood pressure and cortisol level, known as the stress hormone. Plus, with the help of technology, you will not even need to go to a cinema, as you can watch a movie from the comfort of your house, which makes this experience more accessible to all people.

Additionally, some movies can be a motivational push that can help you when you feel like doing nothing. The feeling of burnout is widespread nowadays, with a substantial impact on our productivity. But giving your mind a break from everyday worries may lead to a better concentration level when you get back to your tasks.

Movies can bond relationships

If you are feeling disconnected from your loved ones, the best way to help you reconnect is by gathering together at the cinema or your house. For example, watching a comedy together can help you bond more with your friends and create memories to last a lifetime. If you want to bond your relationship with your sister, you can also rewatch some of your favorite Disney cartoons and films from childhood. Then, you can buy some normal and mini backpacks by Disney, so that you will also have something that will offer a nostalgic feeling, taking you back to the past.

Laughing with your friends while sharing popcorn and soda, discussing the main character’s choices, or criticizing the villain doesn’t sound bad at all. So what are you waiting for? Choose a good movie, and start creating memories together.

Movies give you a new perspective on life

Beyond clearly emotional advantages, movies also help us gain new insight into people’s cultures and national values. By watching films from different countries, we can be virtually transported to places we might never physically visit. For example, by watching “Memoirs of a Geisha,” you can learn about the uniqueness of Japanese culture and history, the costumes geishas used to wear, and explicit details of national celebrations and cultural food. Such an experience will allow you to visualize the world from another perspective, which can be far away from your country’s borders.

You can also learn valuable lessons from your favorite character’s mistakes or from their experience on the show that may help you overcome life challenges. Films can be seen as safe spaces to identify with people as they might experience similar hurdles.

Movies can help you learn another language

Have you ever watched a show in some exotic language that you got curious about? For instance, you could have come across a movie in Arabic, Japanese, or Korean, and some words might have stuck in your head.

From there, you can gradually add new words to your vocabulary, so that you can slowly turn to watching the show with subtitles in the original language. However, don’t focus too much on the words, as in this way, you might miss the plot. You will see that if you continue to watch the movie, you will learn some words very fast. Then, you could also make a list of what you have learned and take a look at it from time to time. In this way, you will have a better chance to remember these words. You should try it!

Movies increase social skills and awareness.

Wouldn’t it be great to improve your understanding of different topics such as politics, economics, ethnicity, racism, or psychology, especially if you have little knowledge in the field? Well, it is possible because movies are like an encyclopedia, gathering a lot of information that may help you learn more about things you have never heard before.

Additionally, cinema might make us appreciate art, learn about the world, connect with others, and get to better know ourselves. It can also help us develop a series of social skills, such as maintaining our focus, improving our long-term memory, developing logic, and enhancing our conversational level.

The bottom line

In today’s fast life, we may find ourselves in a constant state of tension and stress, usually forgetting to enjoy our time through the maze of worries. That’s why finding some spare moments for ourselves is crucial, which we can dedicate to whatever makes us happy, like watching a movie. So, whenever you feel stressed and anxious, take a break, wear a cute outfit, and head to the cinema. If you are not in the mood to go out, there’s no problem, as you can prepare some snacks, sit on your couch, and let the fun begin the moment you press the start button.

There is a long list of benefits to watching a movie. For example, it can help reduce tension in your body, allow your mind to escape reality for a few hours, and give yourself the push you need to keep it going.

Movies can also help you gain insight into other cultures and national values, costumes, or traditional food from places we might never physically visit. They can also aid you in learning a new language, appreciating the art, and developing social skills such as maintaining focus and improving your conversational level.

So, what are you waiting for? Our popcorn is ready! What about yours?