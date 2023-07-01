SCOTUS Rulings Swing Pendulum of Progress Backwards

TALLAHASSEE — Following three rulings handed down by the ultra-conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued the following statement:

“This week, a Supreme Court stacked with Trump sycophants has taken us back to the dark ages, swinging the pendulum of progress backwards and emboldening a new wave of discrimination,” said FDP Chair Fried. “The recent rulings against affirmative action, LGBTQ+ rights, and student debt relief open the door for outright racism and discrimination and set back millions of Americans hoping to achieve the American dream.”

“If there can be a lesson in all of this today, it is this: these rulings are a reminder that our democracy is fragile, our rights can be reversed, and elections have consequences. In the face of the latest assault on our rights and freedoms from this Supreme Court, Florida Democrats remain as dedicated and defiant as ever.”