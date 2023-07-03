National News

Scholarships For Caribbean Engineers Enrolled In Online Master's Degree Program

100 Partial 50% Scholarships Available

Scholarships for Engineers enrolled in online master's degree

NEW YORK – Structuralia, a leader in specialized online education for engineers, in collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS), is proud to announce the opening of 100 new partial postgraduate scholarships covering 50% of the tuition fee of the selected online master’s degree.

The main purpose of this initiative is to facilitate access to high-quality education. In addition, academic excellence for professionals and students from Latin America and the Caribbean. Especially those interested in expanding their knowledge and skills in areas such as civil engineering; industry, energy, and environment; architecture and building; leadership and management; and digital transformation.

Selection Process

The selection process of the beneficiaries is rigorously carried out, taking into account the ideal profile of the candidates for the chosen master’s degree, the fulfilment of the requirements (being resident in an OAS member country and writing a motivation letter) and the submission of the necessary documentation with their application (copy of identity card, CV/resume and university degree).

The application period for the postgraduate scholarships is open until July 14th, 2023. Those interested can obtain more information on everything related to these scholarships on this website: becasoea.structuralia.com

 

