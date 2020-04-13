Another Protest In The Capital of Haiti After Journalist Arrestation

Days later after the Haitian Government announced the first two cases in the country, the World Bank and the USAID donated millions of dollars to Haiti to deal with the COVID-19, but unfortunately, some health organizations across Haiti said President Jovenel Moise and Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph failed to release the names of the people infected with the COVID-19.

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – In March 2020, the media reported that the Haitian Government announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Haiti before the cases reached to 16, but however the Haitian Government failed to tell the media and the Haitian population the names of the victims as proof.

“They said there are cases of COVID-19 in the country but Ministère de la Santé Publique failed to release the names of the people infected to some health organizations”, said Mr. Evans Jean, a healthcare worker at Hôpital De L’Ofatma located in Port-Au-Prince.

According to a press conference on Thursday, political leaders, journalists, the whole population, even the opposition leaders across the country have doubts about the COVID-19 in Haiti. After the reports of the 16 cases in Haiti, here’s what a political leader in Haiti said about the current situation in the country. He said:

“I don’t think the COVID-19 is a joke but how come President Jovenel Moise and Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph ordered masks from China to give the population in Haiti when everyone knows the COVID-19 is originally from China. Unfortunately, after the Haitian Government reported cases of COVID-19 in Haiti, those 3 questions came in my mind. My first question is, How the COVID-19 arrived in Haiti?, my second question is, Who took it to Haiti?, and the third question is, What are the steps the Haitian Government is taking to stop the COVID-19 from spreading across Haiti since they said there are cases?”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

On Friday, another protest broke out across the capital of Haiti after the arrestation of Mr. Louko Desir after saying a speech on Radio Télé Eclair during his popular radio show called Matin Debat. From some reports, the journalist and the radio host was released from Jail hours later. Although everyone is wondering what are the reasons behind the arrestation of Mr. Louko Desir, however, Mr. Louko Desir believes that he got arrested for saying something on his radio show.

According to local media like Bon Déjeuner! Radio (BDR! Live) and Radio Télé Eclair, Mr. Louko Desir who is a Journalist and the host of Matin Debat at Radio Télé Eclair were arrested after saying the Haitian Government is lying about the COVID-19 in Haiti. After Mr. Louko Desir said that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Haiti, he was arrested shortly after that speech on the radio.

“Pa gen Koronaviris Ayiti vre, epi kale je nou paske nou pa dwe asepte Prezidan Jovenel Moise voye chache mask lachin kote maladi a ye pou vin touye moun tankou poul Ayiti”, said Journalist Louko Desir on Radio Télé Eclair, before he was arrested a day later by the Haitian Government.

After the arrest of Mr. Louko Desir, a protest broke out in the Capital of Haiti and videos show that the protesters took the buckets that were donated by the USAID to the streets then burnt them. From some reports, most of the buckets that were donated by the USAID for the COVID-19 got burnt by angry protesters across the Capital of Haiti.

According to reports, most leaders across the country are against the arrest of Mr. Louko Desir because they said no one deserves to be arrested for simply saying something on his own radio show.

“No one deserves to be put in jail or prison for simply defending the population in Haiti”, said some protesters while burning some buckets that were donated by the USAID for the COVID-19.