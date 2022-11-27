Two Distinct Citizenship by Investment Paths Separated by More than 13,000 Km. Are They So Different?

There are two distinct citizenship by investment paths of countries separated by more than 13,000 km. Both paths offer investors access to a desirable second passport, but each path has its pros and cons.

We are referring to Citizenship by Investment programs offered by Vanuatu and by Antigua and Barbuda. Two faraway archipelagos, but both with the same goal – to attract foreign capital into their respective economies.

In this article, we will look into more detail about these two citizenship by investment paths and see how they differ from each other. We will also look at the pros and cons of both paths and help you decide which one is right for you.

Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment: Why It’s Unique

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands. The country has become a popular tourist destination in recent years, known for its unspoiled natural beauty, sandy beaches, and laid-back lifestyle.

But Vanuatu is also attracting attention for another reason — its citizenship by investment program, which provides investors with the opportunity to obtain Vanuatu citizenship and a passport in exchange for a qualifying investment.

Why Vanuatu?

There are many reasons why Vanuatu citizenship by investment might be appealing to investors.

For one, a Vanuatu passport allows you to travel to more than 90 countries and territories without the need for a visa. In addition, the Vanuatu passport ranks highly in terms of global mobility.

Another key benefit of Vanuatu citizenship is that it is a tax-free country. There is no capital gains tax, no inheritance tax, and no gift tax. This makes Vanuatu an attractive destination for investors who are looking to minimize their tax liability.

Finally, Vanuatu citizenship comes with a number of other perks, including the right to live and work in Vanuatu, the right to own property in Vanuatu, and the right to access free education and healthcare in Vanuatu.

Vanuatu is also a beautiful country, with sandy beaches, clear blue waters, and lush green mountains. It’s no wonder that Vanuatu is often referred to as “Paradise on Earth.”

If you’re looking for a place to invest your money and live a life of luxury and leisure, Vanuatu is the perfect place for you.

The Requirements of their Citizenship by Investment Program

In order to qualify for Vanuatu citizenship through the citizenship by investment program, investors must make a qualifying investment of at least $130,000

Once the qualifying investment has been made, the investor must submit an application to the Vanuatu Citizenship Commission. The application must be accompanied by a number of supporting documents.

After it has been reviewed and approved, the investor can be granted a Vanuatu passport in one month!

As a Vanuatu citizen, the investor will enjoy a number of benefits, including the right to live and work in Vanuatu, the right to own property in Vanuatu, and the right to travel visa-free to over 90 countries.

Vanuatu citizenship is a valuable asset for any investor, and the application process is relatively straightforward and quick, making it a competitive alternative to the most famous citizenship by investment programs in the world, the ones from some Caribbean countries.

Let’s look at exactly one of those programs, the one from Antigua and Barbuda and understand how it differs from the Vanuatu option.

Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment: That Different from Vanuatu?

Antigua and Barbuda offers citizenship by investment to individuals and families who make a significant economic contribution to the country.

The benefits of citizenship include visa-free travel to over 140 countries, including the UK, Canada, and the Schengen Area, and the right to live and work in Antigua and Barbuda. The process of applying for citizenship is simple, and the requirements are relatively easy to meet.

The cost of citizenship is also very reasonable, making Antigua and Barbuda an attractive option for those looking to invest in a second citizenship.

The Benefits of the program

There are many benefits to holding Antigua and Barbuda citizenship.

Perhaps the most significant is the visa-free travel that comes with it.

As a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, you will be able to travel to over 140 countries without the need for a visa. This includes popular destinations such as the UK, Canada, and the Schengen Area. Citizenship also comes with the right to own property in Antigua and Barbuda, and to access the country’s world-class healthcare and education systems.

Another significant benefit of Antigua and Barbuda citizenship is that it is a tax-free country. This means that you will not have to pay any personal income taxes, capital gains taxes, or inheritance taxes. This makes the country an attractive destination for both individuals and businesses.

Also, an interesting benefit is your dual citizenship lasting generations. Basically, your lifetime citizenship can be passed to your future generations

The Process of Applying for Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment

The process of applying for Antigua and Barbuda citizenship is relatively straightforward and also very quick. The first step is to submit an application form, along with the required supporting documents. These might include proof of identity, proof of residency, and proof of investment.

The entire process usually takes between three to six months to complete. Normally, at the end of the fifth month, you will become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.

However, it is important to note that the time frame can vary depending on the individual circumstances. Once you have been issued with your certificate of citizenship, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits that come with it.

The requirements

There are a few requirements that you will need to meet in order to be eligible for Antigua and Barbuda citizenship.

Firstly, you will need to be over 18 years old and hold no criminal record. Also, have a proof of excellent health and that you are able to make the qualifying investment.

You must reside for at least 5 days in Antigua or Barbuda during any five consecutive calendar year period after becoming a citizen.

Available Investment Routes

You have different invest options to apply for an Antiguan passport, mainly through real estate or by investing directly into government or non-profit association funds. However, where it differs from other programs is their large family members benefits. If applying with a family of four, you need to give at least $100, 000 to the National Development Fund. This means that each family needs to contribute $25,000. Not too bad!

If you’re a larger family with six or more people, you can get citizenship if you donate $150,000 to an organization called the University of the West Indies Fund. You’ll also be entitled to a one-year, full-tuitions-only, university scholarships for each person eligible.

Conclusion

In conclusion, citizenship by investment (CBI) programs offered by these two faraway territories give investors two distinct paths to becoming citizens.

The choice between these two paths depends largely on the desired outcome and how fast are you trying to achieve it. Because, in the end, they will both give you a valuable second passport that can give you access to dozens of countries without all the hassle of visa travel.

These small islands nations, attract capital from foreign investors, while give them the option of becoming a citizen of their countries with all the benefits that it gives after.

While each country offers unique opportunities, the bottom line is that investing in a CBI program is a smart move for anyone who wants to live abroad.