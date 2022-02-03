Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort Grand Reopening Celebrated

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – A long time fixture in Nassau’s tourism sector, Sandals Royal Bahamian marked its grand reopening on Thursday, 27 January 2022, following a multi-million-dollar renovation that has completely reimagined the beloved Cable Beach resort.

Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, was among a distinguished group of attendees who participated in the resort’s official ribbon cutting and reopening celebrations.

“Congratulations to Sandals Resorts International, who has been a friend to our nation for more than 25 years,” said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Sandals has never wavered in their support of The Bahamas and the Caribbean region. The millions of dollars they have invested into the stunning transformation of Sandals Royal Bahamian demonstrates their steadfast commitment and belief in our tourism industry. We are tremendously grateful for their partnership.”

Sandals Royal Bahamian made its debut in 1996 as the first of three Sandals properties in The Bahamas. Plus subsequent resorts including Sandals Emerald Bay and Fowl Cay Resort, both in the Exumas. The multi-million-dollar investment defines the next generation of all-inclusive Bahamian luxury. From the resort’s entrance to its private off-shore island, Sandals Barefoot Cay. Highlights of the resort’s enhancements include new swim up suites and private villas. In addition upgraded restaurants and five new dining venues, as well as new and exciting entertainment offerings.

Sandals Royal Bahamian sits on 15 sprawling acres in Nassau. It boasts more than 400 guest rooms and employs nearly 1,000 Bahamian workers. The reopening is the first in a series of milestones in a commemorative 40th anniversary year for the Sandals Resorts brand.