Sandals Resorts Receive Recognition As Caribbean’s Best Hotels In 2017

Annual U.S. News & World Report 2017 Best Hotels Awards Honors Sandals Resorts

NEW YORK – U.S. News & World Report 2017 recognized several of Sandals’ Luxury Included® resorts in its annual evaluation of hotels that offer high-quality amenities and exceptional experiences.

These rankings identify the best hotels in the United States and in the Caribbean. The methodology used to determine awards is based on the hotel’s prominent industry accolades, along with online reviews and ratings from travel experts and guests.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts received the following Gold and Silver Badge Awards:

Gold Badge Winners

Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa – Best Hotels in the Caribbean

Silver Badge Winners

Sandals Royal Plantation – Best Hotels in Jamaica

– Best Hotels in Jamaica Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island – Best Hotels in Jamaica

– Best Hotels in Jamaica Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort – Best Hotels in St. Lucia

– Best Hotels in St. Lucia Sandals Emerald Bay – Best Hotels in the Bahamas

– Best Hotels in the Bahamas Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island – Best Hotels in the Bahamas

– Best Hotels in the Bahamas Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa – Best Hotels in Jamaica

– Best Hotels in Jamaica Sandals Montego Bay – Best Hotels in Jamaica

– Best Hotels in Jamaica Sandals Barbados – Best Hotels in Barbados

– Best Hotels in Barbados Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa – Best Hotels in Turks and Caicos

– Best Hotels in Turks and Caicos Beaches Negril Resort & Spa – Best Hotels in Jamaica

The Best Hotels methodology combines a hotel’s industry accolades with expert and guest reviews and hotel class ratings.

U.S. News scored luxury hotels, identifying the top 10 percent in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean with Gold badges and the top 30 percent within specific markets with Silver badges. The rankings feature over 2,500 hotels across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

To view the complete list of hotel winners, visit http://travel.usnews.com/Hotels/.