Sandals and Beaches Resorts Renewing Jamaica Together on Labour Day

ST. ANN, Jamaica – Community renewal and national solidarity took centre stage this Labour Day as Jamaicans across the island joined efforts to restore and enhance schools, hospitals and shared public spaces. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, the importance of revitalising essential community facilities has become even more pronounced, inspiring volunteers to support projects designed to deliver renewed comfort, pride and hope to the people who depend on them every day.

Labour Day Theme: One People, One Purpose: In All Things Jamaica Wins

Guided by the national theme, “One People, One Purpose: In All Things Jamaica Wins,” thousands of volunteers from across the country came together to make a meaningful impact in their communities. As part of the islandwide initiative, Sandals and Beaches Resorts mobilised team members to participate in community enhancement projects across several parishes, reaffirming the organisation’s longstanding commitment to Jamaica’s development and the wellbeing of its people.

Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Plantation

In St. Ann, team members from Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Plantation came together to revitalise Priory Primary and Infant School as part of ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa. Volunteers spent the day painting buildings, cleaning and beautifying the school grounds, and creating a brighter, more welcoming environment for students and teachers.

Principal of Priory Primary and Infant School, Mr. Collin Hall, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the continued support from the resorts, noting, “I can’t thank Sandals enough for all the hard work and care they have shown us since Hurricane Melissa. From helping us clean up after the storm to now repainting the infant department, their support has truly lifted our spirits. We know our children will be excited to return to a refreshed and beautiful environment.”

Sandals Ochi and Sandals Golf & Country Club

Meanwhile, volunteers from Sandals Ochi and Sandals Golf & Country Club carried out an extensive beautification project at St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, transforming an outdoor space regularly used by patients and staff.

The initiative included widening the existing paving stone pathway, creating flower beds with fresh plants and topsoil, repainting walls, restoring benches and tables, and enhancing the landscape with decorative white stones.

Christopher Mundle, landscaping manager, described the initiative as a rewarding undertaking for the team. “It was a labour-intensive project and a full day’s work for the team, but everyone remained committed because we understood the positive impact the space would have on the people who use it every day,” he shared, while also commending the strong support received from hospital staff throughout the project.

Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril

In Westmoreland, volunteers from Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril spent Labour Day enhancing Grange Hill Primary School, helping to breathe new life into classrooms and learning spaces. With schools continuing to restore and strengthen their facilities following the effects of Hurricane Melissa, the initiative focused on creating a brighter and more comfortable environment for students and teachers.

Among the areas improved was a classroom shared by Grade Two and Grade Six students at the institution, which currently operates on a shift system. Volunteers worked throughout the day to refresh and improve the space, helping to create a more welcoming atmosphere for learning.

Principal Joan Johnson expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by both resorts through their longstanding community outreach efforts, noting that the improvements will have a meaningful impact on both students and teachers as they continue to rebuild and move forward.

Expression of National Pride

Through every classroom restored, every hospital space refreshed, and every volunteer hour contributed, Sandals and Beaches Resorts demonstrated a deep and enduring commitment to Jamaica and its people.

More than a Labour Day initiative, these projects served as a powerful expression of national pride, community spirit and the belief that meaningful progress begins when people unite around a shared purpose. At a time when many communities continue to rebuild and regain a sense of normalcy, these acts of service underscore the strength of collective action and the vital role partnerships can play in supporting recovery, resilience and long-term community wellbeing.