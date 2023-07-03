Saint Kitts and Nevis Joins the CARICOM 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Forty-Fifth (45th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will take place in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-5, 2023.

The agenda for the Forty-Fifth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM will cover several recurring and new issues including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, Climate Change, including Climate Finance, Agriculture and Food Security, Security, Trade Negotiations, Education, and Health.

Delegation

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ delegation attending the Meeting includes Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; His Excellency Larry Vaughan, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Plenipotentiary Representation to CARICOM; Mr. Bjorn Hazel, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. Kervin “Infamus” Benjamin, Musical Ambassador to Ministry of Sports and Creative Economy.

On July 4, 1973, CARICOM was established to deepen regional integration. This year, the Region will celebrate fifty (50) years since the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas and the accomplishments of CARICOM, which is revered as the oldest surviving integration movement in the developing world.

50 Years Strong

The milestone will be celebrated with several events under the slogan, “50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On”.

There will be several activities to mark the 50th anniversary. One significant event is CARICOM Day which will be commemorated as a public holiday on July 4th this year only. Other activities include a Kids’ 1k Road Race, a 5k and a 10k Road Race, Flag Raising Ceremony, and a CARICOM 50th Anniversary Concert.

A representative from each CARICOM member state will perform a cultural presentation at the Anniversary Concert. Kervin “Infamus” Benjamin will be representing Saint Kitts and Nevis with one of his famous pieces.

Concert

The CARICOM 50th Anniversary Concert will be streamed live at Independence Square at the CARICOM Experience Food Fair and Entertainment Night with live performances by Erica Edwards, Dejour, DJ Tero, and EK.