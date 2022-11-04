Rum Cake & Caribbean Black Cake Fest Comes to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

PLANTATION – To kick off the holidays “tastefully,” Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is collaborating with Caribbean Professionals Network and a number of South Florida bakers to present the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., cake makers will offer tastes of traditional Latin-Caribbean rum cake recipes as well as the dark fruit cake or plum pudding recipes popular in the english-speaking Caribbean islands, and affectionately known as “black cake” to many Caribbean nationals.

At this first public museum fundraiser for the giving season, attendees will be asked to donate $15 per person and will have the opportunity to sample the variety of cakes, as well as light holiday beverages, while Caribbean holiday music plays in the background. Guests are welcome to sample the tropical flavors and to explore the museum to learn about Caribbean history, culture and art.

The Rum Cake and Black Cake Fest was first staged in Washington, DC by Caribbean Professionals Network and National Caribbean Foods & Foodways Alliance and received overwhelmingly positive reception. South Florida, home to an extensive Caribbean population, was a natural next stop for this Caribbean culinary event.

Attendees will be treated to a special guest appearance, by “Ready Set RUM”, a popular YouTuber who does rum tasting reviews on distilleries throughout the Caribbean region and beyond. Visitors will also have an opportunity to win a copy of “Taste the Islands: Culinary Adventures in a Caribbean Kitchen” and “The Cake Bible.”