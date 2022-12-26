Royal Caribbean: Making an Icon – Creating AquaDome

To create the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation for the whole family, Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International brings together a variety of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods that come alive day and night.

Dive into the AquaDome with the experts, a tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hotspot by night that features restaurants, bars, wraparound ocean views, and deck-defying entertainment in the next-level AquaTheater. From a sketch on a napkin to the installation of the 363-ton dome, in episode 4 of “Making and Icon: Creating AquaDome,” innovators of all types of disciplines are coming together on the journey to bring this new, transformational neighborhood to life.

The Icon of Vacations sails from Miami, Florida, beginning in January 2024.