Ricky Skerritt elected new president of West Indies Cricket

Basseterre, St Kitts -Former St Kitts and Nevis tourism minister Richard “Ricky” Skerritt is the new president of West Indies Cricket.

Skerritt, 62, defeated the incumbent president Dave Cameron 8-4 at the presidential election on Sunday on his own soil at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

Cameron was seeking a fourth term in office after serving three two terms.

Richard “Ricky” Skerritt first served as Minister of State for Tourism, Sports & Culture from November 2004. in the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Government Prime Minister , the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas.

He was then appointed Minister of Tourism & International Transport following the 2010 elections. In February 2013, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs were added to his responsibilities.

Skerritt has significant experience in private enterprise, economic development, community service and professional sports. Over the years, he has spearheaded St. Kitts’ impressive growth in air service and pioneered the island’s cruise sector which has been developed into a leading economic driver.

Skerritt is a former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), where he initiated significant reforms. He was the Caribbean’s longest-serving Minister of Tourism.