Health Sector Review Underway to Strengthen Resilience in Jamaica

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister Health and Wellness Dr. Chris Tufton has told the Pan American Health Organization, PHAO, that the island’s health services are being upgraded with emphasis being placed on Primary Health care reform.

The health minister told the 60th Directing Council of PAHO, at its headquarters in Washington DC on Tuesday September 26th, 2023, that Jamaica has been proactive in addressing the lack of policies and strategic planning to ensure a fit for purpose workforce.

“We are moving forward with our Primary Health care reform and have undertaken a detailed assessment of all the services offered in primary health care and the resources needed to carry out these services. This will give rise to a comprehensive workforce plan,” he said. The health minister who is also the advised that “we have already started to implement some of the results as well over 100 new physician posts will be implemented this year in primary care. We are doing the same with secondary care with a new documented Secondary Care Model and over 600 new posts will be implemented in hospitals. Also, 250 posts have been created for specialist training.”

Minister Tufton pointed out that “A critical part of the renewal has been the creation of posts for specialists in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Psychiatry and Family Medicine who will serve in primary care. While we develop training plans for all types of health care workers, however, we are mindful of the matter of health worker migration that must be addressed head on.”

He said migration of health professional continues to be a challenge and represents a significant risk for the country. A recently concluded study conducted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on ‘the Migration of Health Care Workers’ found that attrition among the health professionals studied was gradually increasing, mainly to the United States of America followed by the United Kingdom.

The health minister noted that “Jamaica, in addressing the increasing attrition of healthcare workers, has established a Technical Assistance Agreement with PAHO/WHO to assist in this area. Also, with the support of PAHO, we have developed a Strategic Plan for nursing and midwifery.