Restoration of Amy Jacques Garvey’s Burial Site

[Kingston, Jamaica] – The Rt. Honourable Amy Euphemia Jacques Garvey, born December 31, 1896, in Kingston, Jamaica, was the second wife of the Rt. Honourable Marcus Mosiah Garvey, the first provisional President of Africa. She was a journalist, activist and one of the pioneering female Black journalists and publishers of the 20th century.

A Memorial Service and Floral Tribute will take place on her birthday at St. Andrew Parish Church where she is interred, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. The Church is located at 4 Hagley Park Rd, Kingston, Jamaica. All are invited to attend. Following the servicethe Unveiling and Renaming of the Jacques Road Community Centre (Jacques Road is located off Mountain View).

Garveyite and Activist Claude Sinclair facilitated a total clean-up of the burial site. Inclu restoration of the headstone and will unveil a Mural during the ceremony. Included in the tribute is the Re-naming of Jacques Road Community Centre to Amy Jacques Community Centre.

St. Andrew Parish Church cemetery is one of the oldest in continuous use in the island. Many prominent persons associated with the history of the Church are interred within its boundaries.

The Honourable Amy Jacques Garvey was a major contributor to the “Negro World Newspaper,” and editor to the Section on Women. As well as the editor of “The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey”. Which is one of Marcus Garvey’s most famous books first published in 1923 in two editions. This phenomenal woman was one of the foremost leaders of the UNIA-ACL Garvey Movement in the 20th century. She was the mother of Marcus Mosiah Garvey Jr. and Julius Winston Garvey.