Representative Cindy Polo Urges Miramar ICE Facility to Shut Down Operations Due to Coronavirus

// // //

//

MIRAMAR – In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Representative Cindy Polo (D-Hialeah) is urging the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in facility in Miramar to temporarily suspend its operations.

The COVID-19 outbreak has plagued South Florida, with Broward County having the highest number of cases at 80 individuals confirmed.

“I am respectfully requesting for the Miramar ICE Facility in Broward County to temporarily suspend its physical reporting requirements due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our community is top priority, as many of those who stand in line for hours are elderly or have preexisting health conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus. We must follow the footsteps of the other ICE facilities in Orlando, New York, and Boston that have temporarily shut down their operations,” stated Representative Polo.

On March 1st, 2020, the Florida Department of Health issued a Public Health Emergency prompting municipalities and counties to promote social distancing for fifteen days as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to eliminate gatherings over 10 people as of March 17th, 2020 by suspending operations in bars, gyms, and other businesses.

“These same measures should be taken into account with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility located in the city of Miramar, FL, as it is a public health risk for thousands. On any given day, many gather and wait in line for hours in order to comply with the law but there should be alternative measures in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and comply with those guidelines,” said Representative Polo.