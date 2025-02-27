Rep. Wilson Leads Congressional Letter Objecting Haitian TPS Rescission

Washington D.C. – Today, Rep. Frederica S. Wilson led a letter to President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem alongside Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Rep. Joe Courtney, Rep. James P. McGovern, Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, Rep. Gwen S. Moore, Rep. William R. Keating, Rep. Terri A. Sewell, Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, Rep. Henry C. “Hank” Johnson Henry Jr., Rep. Seth Magaziner, and Rep. Sarah McBride objecting to the Recission of Haitian Temporary Protection Status.

Dear President Trump and Secretary Noem,

The undersigned strongly oppose the Department of Homeland Security’s recent decision to partially vacate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals. This decision undermines the urgent humanitarian needs of the Haitian people, who have endured protracted suffering due to economic instability, escalating violence, and devastating natural disasters.

Haiti has faced more challenges than any other nation in the Western Hemisphere, with crises and despair. The evidence is clear: the “extraordinary and temporary conditions” that warranted TPS designation remain dire and, in many respects, have worsened. The United Nations reported over 5,000 fatalities and more than 2,000 injuries in Haiti in 2022 alone. The country has been embroiled in violence and instability, especially following the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Your recent notice contradicts the determination made by former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, yet we see no compelling evidence that justifies this abrupt change.

Returning individuals to Haiti, where their safety and well-being are at serious risk, is not only unjust but also goes against our moral obligation to protect those in need.

As champions of equality and human rights, we are compelled to oppose this decision, which jeopardizes the well-being of Haitian nationals and sets a concerning precedent for U.S. humanitarian policy. When Haitians are supported and unified, they possess profound potential for recovery and growth. We remain highly concerned about your administration’s hostile tone concerning TPS, where a DHS spokeswoman claimed that the TPS system has been abused and exploited for decades. First, TPS is not being abused or exploited by foreign nationals, and the claims as such are cruel and uncouth. Temporary Protected Status is a system that was created under a Republican administration and has been utilized by both Democratic and Republican administrations, showing our nation’s diplomatic and humanitarian position in the world.

We urge you to rescind this decision, reaffirm TPS for Haitian Nationals, and engage with Congress, humanitarian organizations, and the Haitian diaspora to address the urgent situation in Haiti. Our values as a nation dictate that we extend compassion and support to our neighbors facing adversity.

We look forward to your prompt response and hope for a resolution that reflects our humane and just principles as Americans. America must remain the world leader in diplomacy, and it is prudent to show leadership in diplomacy among our neighbors in the Western hemisphere.