Entertainment

Remembering Winston “Bello” Bell of Bello and Blakka

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Remembering Winston "Bello" Bell of Bello and Blakka
Winston "Bello" Bell

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Winston Bell, whose 45-year acting career produced outstanding performances in Jamaican theater and film, died here April 15 at age 63.

His close friend, Owen Ellis, confirmed his death which occurred on his (Ellis’) birthday.  The two had a 38 year-old comedic act known as Bello and Blakka.

Remembering Winston "Bello" Bell of Bello and Blakka
Winston “Bello” Bell

Both graduates of the Jamaica School of Drama, they appeared together in several stage productions including What is Culture? and Bruckins, a pantomime.

“We had great creative compatibility, I think because we came from the same area,” said Ellis, who last spoke to Bell two weeks ago.

They first met in 1976 as high school students both interested in theater. Bell was from Jones Town while Ellis — whose uncle was famed singer Alton Ellis — is from neighboring Trench Town.

He and Bell, who was also a talented singer, co-wrote songs for artists including Judy Mowatt of The I Three.

Bell made his name as an actor in a number of noted roles. As Alexander Bedward, the ill-fated prophet in the play Bedward, Pa Ben in Old Story Time and Floyd in the 1999 movie, Third World Cop.

A crestfallen Ellis has found it difficult coming to grips with the loss of his friend of 47 years. Especially since he died on his birthday.

“He always called me on my birthday and wished me the best, and he died on my birthday. Look at that,” he said.

 

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Denroy Morgan

Denroy Morgan, Patriarch of Morgan Heritage Passes Away

March 4, 2022
US Based Female Soca Artiste, Leonce Taylor Tips Hat to Fay Ann Lyons

US Based Female Soca Artiste, Leonce Taylor Tips Hat to Fay Ann Lyons

February 24, 2019

First Fridays with DJ Radcliffe & Caribcast to provide the Entertainment Zone at True Blue Weekend 2014

February 26, 2014
Just Being Funny: Why I won’t ever look like Naomi Campbell

Just Being Funny: Why I won’t ever look like Naomi Campbell

May 3, 2020
Back to top button