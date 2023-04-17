Remembering Winston “Bello” Bell of Bello and Blakka

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Winston Bell, whose 45-year acting career produced outstanding performances in Jamaican theater and film, died here April 15 at age 63.

His close friend, Owen Ellis, confirmed his death which occurred on his (Ellis’) birthday. The two had a 38 year-old comedic act known as Bello and Blakka.

Both graduates of the Jamaica School of Drama, they appeared together in several stage productions including What is Culture? and Bruckins, a pantomime.

“We had great creative compatibility, I think because we came from the same area,” said Ellis, who last spoke to Bell two weeks ago.

They first met in 1976 as high school students both interested in theater. Bell was from Jones Town while Ellis — whose uncle was famed singer Alton Ellis — is from neighboring Trench Town.

He and Bell, who was also a talented singer, co-wrote songs for artists including Judy Mowatt of The I Three.

Bell made his name as an actor in a number of noted roles. As Alexander Bedward, the ill-fated prophet in the play Bedward, Pa Ben in Old Story Time and Floyd in the 1999 movie, Third World Cop.

A crestfallen Ellis has found it difficult coming to grips with the loss of his friend of 47 years. Especially since he died on his birthday.