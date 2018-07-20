Singing Sensation Princess Lemonious Covers Reggae Legends

By Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Countless artists have covered songs by Bob Marley and Dennis Brown, through sheer reverence for the king and crown prince of reggae. It was no different for Princess Lemonious.

The South Florida singer put her spin on Simmer Down and If I Follow my Heart, songs that announced the careers of the legendary artists. The originals were produced by Clement ‘Coxson’ Dodd for his famed Studio One label.

Princess Lemonious’ versions are co-produced by Gyasi Recordings and Jango Thriller Productions, which are based in Brooklyn, New York.

“When I was given the opportunity to sing If I Follow my Heart it was my most exciting moment. It’s like I was climbing a hill when I was singing the song,” she said. “If Mr. Brown was here today I would thank him for writing such a great song.”

Brown cut If I Follow my Heart as a 12-year-old in 1969. It is one of his many standards.

Princess Lemonious was encouraged to cover both songs by Gyasi Addae, principal of Gyasi Recordings. If I Follow my Heart did well in New York City reggae circles early this year, prompting Addae to take a crack at Simmer Down, one of the first songs Marley did with The Wailers in 1964.

“I put all my initiative into it to make the song my own,” said Princess Lemonious.

The Kingston-born artist launched her recording career four years ago. In 2016, she formed an alliance with Gyasi Recordings and Jango Thriller Productions which have helped guide her career since.

Princess Lemonious’ first recording was an original soca song called Sweet and Sour. Love Song Got To Play, was her follow-up before linking with Addae to release This Love which he wrote and produced.