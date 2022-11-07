Remembering Tyrone Downie, Pianist for Bob Marley and The Wailers

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a 1994 interview with this writer, Tyrone Downie recalled the first time he met Bob Marley. It was 1974 and the Rastafarian singer and his Wailers band had just released their sensational Natty Dread album.

Downie was 17 years-old and a promising organist. He wanted to join Marley’s group but the rising star was reluctant.

“Him sey, ‘yute, stay inna school, mon. Leave music alone’,” said Downie, who died November 6 in Kingston at age 66.

He never heeded Marley’s advice, and ended up playing a influential role in The Wailers. Downie’s distinctive touches are heard on classic Marley albums like Rastaman Vibration, Exodus and Survival.

He was on stage with the reggae legend for some of his greatest performances — at the Lyceum Theatre in London in 1975, the One Love Peace Concert in Kingston in 1978 and the concert marking Zimbabwe’s independence in Harare two years later.

Lennie Chen, manager of The Wailers, knew Downie for over 45 years. They toured the world together and were close friends. “It’s a great loss, a great loss for reggae music and for The Wailers. Tyrone was such a talent,” said Chen.

He revealed that Downie was scheduled to travel to Miami for recording sessions on the latest Wailers album two weeks ago but those plans were shelved because he was too ill.

Tyrone Downie was born in Kingston and strongly influenced by Jackie Mittoo, another prodigy who, like him, attended Kingston College.