New Female Sensation ‘Flyame’ is Set to Heat Up the Airwaves

New York – Just like her name, “Flyame” brings heat to the industry. Her upbeat, edgy lyrical delivery fits into the contemporary pop genre but is laced and deeply rooted in her dancehall/Reggae culture.

Born Kaydene Jones, Flyame grew up in St. Elizabeth Jamaica and first committed to music at a tender age when she learned to play the piano. This love continues to mature as she hosted mock DJ clashes at school and penned lyrics that were her and her colleagues way to escape from exam pressure. This nature isn’t still evident as she passionately expresses what she wants to accomplish with her music.

“ I want to allow people a part of my space so they too can find a cathartic way out from the pressures of life that can get so heated too but – here – even if only for a few seconds, the passion in my voice through music can provide a transcendent release” says Flyame.