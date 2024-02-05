by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – Julian Marley joined his siblings as winner of the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award when Colors of Royal, his collaboration with Greek artist Antaeus, won that category on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Their Colors of Royal topped Burning Spear’s No Destroyer, Simma by Beenie Man, Born For Greatness by Buju Banton, and Cali Roots Riddim by Collie Buddz.

It is a fitting win for the London-born Julian whose father is reggae legend Bob Marley. On February 6, his father’s birthday, the biopic Bob Marley: One Love premieres in Los Angeles.

Bob Marley died in May, 1981 at age 36.

The eight-song Colors of Royal was released in March. It hears 48 year-old Marley teaming with Alexx Antaeus whose credits include projects with The Rolling Stones and Earth, Wind And Fire.

It was Julian Marley’s third Grammy nomination, following Awake in 2010 and As I Am in 2020.

“This album is all about artistic freedom and exploration. We wanted to create something that was both true to reggae music and also pushed the envelope, and I think we’ve achieved that with Colors of Royal. It’s a journey through sound and color, and we can’t wait for people to experience it,” he said shortly after Colors of Royal’s release.

Initiated in 1985 as Best Reggae Recording, the Best Reggae Album category has been dominated by the Marley family. Julian’s older brothers Ziggy and Stephen are multiple winners as solo acts as well as with the sibling group, Ziggy Marley And The Melody Makers.