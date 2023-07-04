What are Florida’s Best Entertainment Hotspots?

The sunny state is an excellent place to vacation. From a vibrant nightlife that young people will enjoy, to exciting, family-friendly, attractions, Florida has a little something for everybody. But, just what are the best entertainment hotspots in the southern state? In this article, we go over the “must-see” destinations in Florida.

Disney World – Orlando

We don’t believe anyone will be shocked by Disney World’s placement on this list. Without a doubt one of the hottest tourist’s spots, not just in Florida, but in the entirety of the USA, Disney World is a historic amusement park that has a little something for everyone.

Kids will enjoy the overall atmosphere of the magical kingdom, and would be fascinated to meet all their favorite Disney characters. For teens and young adults, the exciting rides are certainly a major attraction. From roller coasters to sky coasters, and much more, the Disney World Park has it all.

Magic City Casino – Miami

While Disney World may be an “All Ages” attraction, this one is a little something for adults only. The Magic City Casino hosts a wide variety of excellent, Las Vegas-style games, that any gambler would definitely enjoy.

Slots are, of course, the main attraction. Simple, easy, and entirely luck-based, these machines can net visitors quite a big win. Just remember, play responsibly in order to avoid any sort of problems. If slots aren’t your thing, you can also try blackjack, poker, or any of the table games that the Magic City Casino hosts.

Key West – Key West

Finally, Key West is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Florida, and for good reason. The city is home to a vast array of museums, night clubs, shows, and bars. There is just as much stuff to do during the day as there is at night in Key West, making it a perfect place for college-aged people who want to experience life to the fullest.

The city is well-known for its wonderful museums. The House of Ernest Hemingway is one of them. Not only will you learn the history of one of America’s most acknowledged and recognized writers, but you will also see an entire family of cats, which technically own the home.

After an exhausting day of visiting museums, you can crank it up, by visiting Key West’s numerous bars, nightclubs, and other hotspots. Whether that be the Bourban Bar, the 22&Co, or the Green Parrot Bar is up to you. Whatever the case may be, we hope you will find what you are looking for in this Southern Paradise.