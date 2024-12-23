Remembering Frances Molloy: A Tribute to a Resilient Leader

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – Teri Helenese, Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Government of the United States Virgin Islands, has paid tribute to the late Frances Elizabeth Moore Moorhead Molloy, a distinguished Caribbean-American businesswoman and community leader, describing her as an exemplary model of resilience, service and leadership in the region.

Celebration of Life

Molloy’s celebration of life was held last Friday on St. Croix and Helenese penned a heartfelt tribute in her funeral booklet.

“Frances became more than a family friend; she became a spiritual guide and a second mother,” Helenese wrote. “Her kindness, wisdom and unwavering commitment to bettering her community will live on in the hearts of all who knew her,” she added, remembering Molloy as “an inspiration of empowerment” and a role model for young women and girls in the Virgin Islands.

Robert A. Molloy

The mother of Robert A. Molloy, United States Chief Judge for the District Court of the Virgin Islands, and Helenese’s childhood friend, Frances Molloy spent her early childhood in Antigua, Montserrat and Tortola before settling in St. Croix at the age of 10. She passed away peacefully on December 6, 2024, at the age of 88.

Her life was marked by her entrepreneurial spirit, her faith, and her tireless dedication to her community. Molloy was a co-owner of Terry’s Infants and Children’s Wear on St. Croix. For over forty years, she was a key part of the Virgin Islands’ business scene. She faced many challenges, like Hurricane Hugo and the closing of the Hess Oil Refinery. Despite these hardships, she made sure her business helped families in need.

Molloy’s contributions extended beyond business achievements. A devoted parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, she actively supported numerous organizations, including the St. Croix Women’s Coalition, the Business Professional Women’s Club, St. Croix Landmarks Society, and the St. Georges Village Botanical Gardens. She also served on the Juan F. Luis Hospital board for two terms.

Commitment to Service

Her leadership within Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. further exemplified her commitment to service, inspiring many, including Helenese. “She inspired me as a teenager to join the sorority – a decision that continues to shape my life,” Helenese shared. “Frances’ commitment to service was contagious, and her legacy is reflected in the many lives she touched through her dedication to education, mentorship and social uplift.”

In 2023 Helenese nominated Molloy as a Living Legend of Culture during the Territory’s 175th Emancipation Commemoration. This recognition celebrated Molloy’s life as an example of resilience, progress and hope. Thousands joined in supporting the nomination and honoring Molloy’s profound contributions to the Virgin Islands.

“Frances Molloy’s extraordinary journey was a life dedicated to faith, family and service,” Helenese said. “Her life inspires us all to move forward with purpose and grace. She will be dearly missed.”

Molloy is survived by her children, grandchildren, and a community forever enriched by her influence.