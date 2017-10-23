Reggae Superstar Gyptian receives New Jersey Honor & Awards

NEW JERSEY – Reggae Superstar Gyptian received top honors this past weekend in New Jersey at the African Entertainment Awards!

The Cicely Tyson Theatre in East Orange, New Jersey was abuzz for the staging of the 3rd annual African Entertainment Awards (AEA Awards).

The awards show, which recognizes the best talent from Africa and the African Diaspora, saw the who’s who of industry talent convene to celebrate awards for 34 categories.

Gyptian who performed “Leave You Alone” and “Closer;” both produced by his label Ryte Dyrekshan (pronounced Right Direction). Equipped with his back up dancers, Gyptian gave fans Reggae and Dancehall flavor which was well received. He also performed “Live Your Life” alongside fellow recording artists from Africa and Israel, Ms. Bodega, MC Galaxy, Neil Bajayo, Young D, and Nezo.

Following those performances, Gyptian was honored with ‘Best Caribbean Artist’ and ‘Award of Achievement’ by organizers of the awards show. He was also bestowed a County of Essex, New Jersey Honor. The star was elated!

“I knew about the performance, but didn’t know about the honor. It was a real surprise and one that I am humbled to receive. Thank you to the organizers of the AEA Awards, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and all of my fans. This is much appreciated!”

Taking his musical talents north of the border, Gyptian will be in Montreal, Canada November 10th to 12th for a speaking engagement with students at Concordia University at an annual reception.

Invited by the Caribbean Students Union, Gyptian will be speaking on the topic of Unity and how it can be used to create opportunities for all. He will also add elements about how the common theme has impacted his career. About the speaking engagement Gyptian said “many times people look at Gyptian the artist, and not Gyptian the person. I am very passionate about unity in our community and amongst mankind. I am eager to speak to the students and answer their questions.”

After the speaking engagement, Gyptian will perform at the Rialto Theatre. Gyptians catalog of hit music has become the soundtrack for many Reggae enthusiasts worldwide. Songs such as “Beautiful Lady,” “I Can Feel Your Pain” and “Nah Let Go” continue to receive international attention though they were released in 2006, 2008 and 2010 respectively. His newer catalog of music impacting playlists includes “That Ting” and “Waiting For You” with Karl Wolf.