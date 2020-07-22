Reggae Singer Dobby Dobson Dies from Complications of COVID-19

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Singer Dobby Dobson, who died in a Fort Lauderdale hospital on July 21, had strong ties to South Florida where he lived for 30 years.

Dobson turned 78 on July 5. His brother, Colin Morais, said he died from complications of COVID-19.

Dobson moved to South Florida after living many years in New York where he dabbled in real estate while recording for different producers including the legendary Clement “Coxson” Dodd of Studio One.

In South Florida, he worked with producers Danny Breakenridge and Willie Lindo. His 2011 album, Legend in my Time, was produced by Lindo.

Born Highland Dobson in Kingston, Jamaica, he began singing in the choir at his alma mater Kingston College. He was a member of the groups Dobby and The Deltas and Chuck and Dobby before going solo in the mid-1960’s.

Dobson scored what became his biggest hit in 1967 with the yearning The Loving Pauper for producer Duke Reid. The following year, Dobson teamed with Clement “Coxson” Dodd for Seems to me I’m Losing You, another sizable hit.

He was active on Jamaican charts during the 1970’s with covers of of Endlessly and That Wonderful Sound, done originally by Brook Benton and Tom Jones, respectively.

Tommy Cowan, who produced Dobson’s version of Paul Anka’s Having my Baby, described him as “a crooner who did reggae.”

Dobson became a Christian after the death of his mother in 2000. He recorded inspirational albums such as Love Songs For Jesus and You Raised me Up.

He is survived by several children, grandchildren, four brothers and three sisters.