Jamaicans Among Honorees of Le P’ti Club’s Prestigious Women of Excellence Award

MIRAMAR – On Friday, March 31, 2023, Le P’ti Club presents the seventh edition of its Prestigious Women of Excellence Awards. The weekend event by Retro-Follies, a division of Le P’ti Club, presents the Caribbean International Recipients Hall — Women of Excellence, recognizing 13 female leaders from various backgrounds in the arts, media and the political realm.

The celebration features several internationally recognized speakers. It is hosted under the auspices of Vice-Mayor Yvette Colbourne as a Prestigious Honoree and the “Godmother” of the 2023 edition.

Lifetime Achievement Award

During the ceremony a number of accomplished Caribbean women will be recognized. Acclaimed Haitian singer Emeline Michel will become the proud recipient of the Prestigious Women of Excellence Awards 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prestigious Jamaican honorees include Island SPACE Caribbean Museum President and Island Syndicate co-founder Calibe Thompson, and Circle of One Marketing founder Suzan McDowell.

“Jimmy Moise has been a great partner to Island SPACE,” said Thompson. “I’m honored that his organization has chosen to recognize the work we do in this way during Women’s History Month. And I’m delighted to be in the company of such outstanding Caribbean women.”

“I am proud to represent Jamaica, the home of my birth and family heritage, at the Le P’ti Club 7th Prestigious Women of Excellence Award in 2023,” Said McDowell. “Especially in the company of so many powerful Caribbean women. Kudos to us all!”

The event features a fashion show, musical entertainment and an open dance floor. Guests are invited to dance until 1:00 a.m. in great company. There is free parking and easy access from I-95, US-441 and the Florida Turnpike.

Le P’ti Club is an arts, entertainment and cultural organization celebrating 20 years. Best of all, spreading art awareness in the Caribbean community at large since its creation in 2003 in the city of Miramar.

Tickets for the awards show are available at PWOEA2023.eventbrite.com.