Reggae Runnins: Celebrating 25 Years of Rhythm on HOT 105 FM

HOLLYWOOD, FL – On February 8, 2026, the vibrant rhythms of reggae will fill ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida. HOT 105 FM proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of Reggae Runnins. This special milestone is more than just a tribute to a beloved radio program—it is a testament to the enduring influence of Caribbean culture in South Florida. It is also a rallying call for unity and compassion.

The anniversary event, the Hurricane Melissa Relief Benefit for Jamaica, brings together legendary artists and the community in support of hurricane recovery efforts. Thus, reggae’s role as a force for positive change is reinforced.

Reggae Runnins Legacy: Broadcasting Caribbean Culture

For a quarter of a century, Reggae Runnins has been the heartbeat of Caribbean radio in South Florida. Since its inception, the show has celebrated the heritage, stories, and voices of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. It offers listeners a weekly escape into the soulful world of reggae. Under the passionate stewardship of Tanto Irie, the program has evolved into much more than music. In fact, it has become a cultural institution, connecting generations and building bridges across diverse communities.

“For 25 years, the people have supported Reggae Runnins and allowed it to grow into a trusted voice for reggae culture,” said Tanto Irie. “This anniversary is about gratitude, responsibility, and giving back — using the music to uplift Jamaica and remind the world what reggae truly represents.”

Anniversary Benefit Event: Coming Together for Jamaica

The 25th anniversary celebration will take center stage at ArtsPark on February 8, 2026, transforming Hollywood, Florida into a hub of music, togetherness, and purpose. The event features electrifying performances by reggae icons:

Third World : Renowned for their fusion of reggae with soul and funk, delivering timeless hits and messages of love.

: Renowned for their fusion of reggae with soul and funk, delivering timeless hits and messages of love. Burning Spear : A living legend whose roots reggae anthems have empowered listeners worldwide and championed social justice.

: A living legend whose roots reggae anthems have empowered listeners worldwide and championed social justice. Glen Washington : The soulful voice behind many reggae classics, known for his heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melodies.

: The soulful voice behind many reggae classics, known for his heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melodies. Kumar Fyah: One of reggae’s rising stars, bringing fresh energy and conscious messages to the stage.

With a dynamic program of music, food, cultural displays, and community engagement, the event promises to be a celebration of Caribbean spirit and solidarity. Attendees will not only experience world-class entertainment but also join a meaningful cause.

Hurricane Melissa Relief: Supporting Jamaica in Times of Need

The driving purpose behind the anniversary event is the Hurricane Melissa Relief Benefit. In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, communities across Jamaica have faced immense challenges—damaged homes, disrupted lives, and the urgent need for recovery. Proceeds from the event will directly support relief and rebuilding efforts, providing essential resources such as shelter, medical supplies, and food to those affected.

This collective action underscores the power of music and community to make a real difference. By attending the benefit, supporting the cause, and spreading awareness, the South Florida reggae family demonstrates its commitment to helping Jamaica heal and rebuild.

Reggae’s Broader Message: Unity, Resilience, and Social Impact

At its core, reggae music embodies unity, resilience, and hope. From its roots in Jamaica, reggae has carried messages of justice, peace, and empowerment across the world. Reggae Runnins has amplified these ideals, showing that music can be a catalyst for social progress and healing. Especially in times of adversity, reggae inspires people to come together. It encourages them to stand strong and work for positive change.

The 25th anniversary and relief benefit serve as reminders that the power of reggae extends far beyond entertainment—it is a vital force for building bridges, nurturing community, and driving collective action.

Community and Partners: A United Effort for a Greater Good

The success of Reggae Runnins and the anniversary event is made possible by a network of dedicated partners, sponsors, and volunteers. This includes Broward County Cultural Division, The Rhythm Foundation, Reggae Runnins, and DVCAI, whose shared commitment to culture, community, and humanitarian outreach brings this important anniversary benefit to life.

Local organizations, businesses, and cultural groups have joined hands to support the Hurricane Melissa Relief Benefit, demonstrating the spirit of collaboration that defines South Florida’s Caribbean community.

All reggae fans, music enthusiasts, and residents are encouraged to participate, donate, and spread the word. Every ticket purchased and every contribution made brings hope to those in Jamaica. In addition, these actions strengthen the bonds of unity across borders.

Gratitude, Responsibility, and the Enduring Power of Reggae

As Reggae Runnins marks 25 years on HOT 105 FM, we celebrate not only the show’s remarkable journey but also the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture it has woven into South Florida’s identity. We honor Tanto Irie’s leadership, the artists who inspire us, and the community that stands together in times of need.

Let us embrace the responsibility to help, uplift, and unite—living out the message of reggae in our actions. The enduring power of reggae reminds us that, together, we can overcome hardship and create a brighter future. Here’s to 25 years of Reggae Runnins, and to many more years of music, unity, and hope.

Tickets are available now at HollywoodArtsParkExperience.com.