Reggae Marathon Moves to Kingston for 25th Anniversary

KINGSTON, Jamaica – For 25 years, the Reggae Marathon has been synonymous with Negril’s sandy shores and festive vibes. In 2025, the famous event is moving to Kingston’s lively waterfront. It will bring a mix of fitness and fun to Jamaica’s capital.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the anniversary event will continue its tradition. It will feature classic races: a half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Athletes and spectators can expect great organization, lively music, and exciting energy. All of this will be set against Kingston’s urban charm.

Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

The decision to relocate marks a significant milestone in the event’s journey. Kingston, a city rich in culture and history, offers a vibrant setting that redefines the race experience.

Race Director Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis elaborated: “This is a celebration of our journey over 25 years, and Kingston is the perfect stage for our next chapter. The waterfront route will inspire participants with its scenic beauty and cultural landmarks.”

Since its first race, the Reggae Marathon has been a testament to camaraderie, endurance, and the spirit of Jamaica. This year’s move to Kingston promises to amplify these themes, setting the stage for new connections and memories.

Classic elements like the pre-race Pasta Party and post-race festivities will transition to Kingston, providing new ways for attendees to engage with the event. Meanwhile, runners will enjoy a flat, fast course alongside iconic Kingston landmarks, set to a backdrop of reggae rhythms and local hospitality.

A Global Stage in the Capital

Consistently ranked among the world’s top marathons, the Reggae Marathon has earned its place as a bucket-list event for runners worldwide. This year’s move highlights Kingston’s unique energy and deep cultural significance.

“Kingston is the heartbeat of Jamaica, and this move reflects the vibrancy and innovation we want to share with the world,” said Francis. “The Reggae Marathon’s silver anniversary is the perfect opportunity to showcase the capital in a whole new light.”

As the Reggae Marathon prepares to celebrate its 25th year, the 2025 event promises an experience that blends tradition with transformation. Whether running, cheering, or simply taking in the spirit of the occasion, this historic celebration in Kingston will be unforgettable.