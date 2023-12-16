Video

Reggae Genealogy Concert – The Origins, Evolution and Influence of Jamaican Music

0 2 Less than a minute

An outdoor concert event presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. Saturday, February 10, 2024 taking place outdoor at the Broward Mall – 8000 W Broward Blvd. Plantation.

The Reggae Genealogy concert showcase will take you on an audiovisual journey, exploring the origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music, with live vocalists, DJs, dancers, storytellers and more!

Journey through the origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music with live bands, dancers, DJs, video and more.🔥🔥🔥

Tickets and Info at reggaegenealogy.org

