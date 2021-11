The Jerk Fete experience will deliver an array of Jerk delicacies to tantalize every tastebud, a varied selection of music to satisfy all souls on Sunday, November 14th , 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Taking place at Vizcaya Park in Miramar (14200 SW 55th Street, Miramar).

Tickets are available online at www.caribtix.com/jerkfete