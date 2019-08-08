Reggae Festival Brings Reggae and More to Broward County

Broward Reggae Festival scheduled for September 1, at Miramar Amphitheater

MIRAMAR – Broward County, Florida is home to an estimated 500,000 Caribbean-Americans, of which the overwhelming majority are Jamaicans and Haitians.

Their political, economic and cultural influence has changed the face of the County, especially in the field of entertainment, where there is an abundance of Caribbean festivals, concerts and theatrical events taking place just about every weekend.

So why would Trimax Entertainment jump into what is viewed as a crowded arena to stage the Broward Reggae Fest?

According to Tommy Desena, who along with Zemroy Lewis and Rene Richards have joined forces to stage the event, “The idea behind the Broward Reggae Fest is to bring the community of Broward and Miami together for a spectacular event that will feature both the Music and Food of the Caribbean Community. We set out to create not just a plain back yard Festival but a true festival experience for patrons.”

The inaugural Broward Reggae Festival is scheduled for September 1, at the Miramar Amphitheater from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The festival will feature a mix of roots reggae performers as well as some of the top dancehall names to launch this new event in Broward County.

Dexta Dapps

Leading the list of performers are Dexta Dapps, whose 2014 break out hit Morning Love signaled his rise to stardom, followed by 2015’s “7Eleven” and the 2017 song “Shabba Madda Pot”.

Dexta Daps is currently riding high with signs of crossing-over to mainstream with strong support from female fans.

DJ Ding Dong

Dancer turned DJ Ding Dong is also booked for the show and will bring lots of excitement with his dance moves and accompanying songs such as “Fling”, “Bad Man Forward / Bad Man Pull Up”) and “Genna Bounce”. Ding Dong found founded the dancing syndicate Ravers Clavers and is usually accompanied by a team of dancers during his set.

“What makes the Broward Reggae Fest different from other Reggae shows is the true diversity of our performers. We have our own sons from Jamaica coming to America to perform their top hits. We have our Florida-based artist who are trying to make a name for themselves preforming alongside some legendary artists. This brings opportunity for these young stars to shine,” stated Desena.

Other artist scheduled to perform are Half Pint, Richie Spice, Daville, Zekedon and Richie Pooh. DJ Assasin, TC Flexx, Kevin Steel, WRD SOUND PWR are also scheduled to perform, MC is Yvette Marshall.

The organizers made a deliberate attempt to not saturate the artist roster in order for each performer to have maximum performance time for fans to enjoy.

Food vendors were also hand-picked to serve the best Jamaican and Caribbean food with a variety from around the globe.

Desena stated, “We provided our attendees with the very best music and food so they can have a total experience of a true Reggae fest. Trimax Entertainment has made every necessary decision to make all that attend walk away from this day saying that was a fun experience and an amazing Festival”.

Tickets for the Broward Reggae Fest are available HERE or TicketMaster.

A limited amount of VIP Premium Cabanas are being offered which includes 10 Tickets, one Complimentary Top shelf bottle of Liquor, Complimentary food, Private front stage viewing and dance area, as well as waitress service.