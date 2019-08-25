Reggae’s Bonafide Band Re-Releases their “One Wish” Album

by Howard Campbell

LAS VEGAS – Six years ago, the Bonafide Band released their first album, One Wish, amid much fanfare in Kingston, Jamaica. The set contained several collaborations, including Leaving Come The Morning with Vybz Kartel and Start and Stop featuring Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

The quartet, who are based in Las Vegas, were not satisfied with promotion for both songs. Recently, they rebranded and re-released them.

According to drummer Donovan “Junior Rootz” Stephens, the songs have a “better vibes and energy” following extensive nips and tucks.

“The decision was made between us, knowing we did not do enough to promote the songs. So, we give them a face lift and rebranded them, hoping we can get them to all reggae fans,” he added.

Stephens said he contacted Kartel to do Leaving Come The Morning. He remembers the controversial deejay being excited about the lovers rock number and eager to add his vocals.

The link with Junior Gong came through influential Jamaican Disc Jockey Ron Muschette, a close friend of the Marley family.

At the time of One Wish’s release, the Bonafide Band were establishing themselves in the Pacific where reggae has a massive following, thanks to homegrown acts in islands like Hawaii, Fiji and Tonga as well as New Zealand.

One Wish also features songs with Etana (I Wanna Be The One) features Etana, and Bumpa which they did with Busy Signal.

Formed in the 1990s in their hometown of Mount Salem (a town close to Montego Bay), Bonafide’s members are brothers. The lineup is completed by keyboardist Robert Stephens, bassist Wayne Stevens and guitarist Micky Stevens.

Donovan Stephens says the difference in spelling of surnames is due to a mix-up at the birth registration office in Jamaica.

The Bonafide Band are also promoting their latest single, a cover of Teddy Pendergrass’ classic 1979 ballad, Turn Off The Lights.