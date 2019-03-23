Reggae Ambassadors THIRD WORLD Release “Loving You Is Easy” REMIX featuring Fiji

Remix features Chart Topping Hawaiian Artist Fiji Off Their Upcoming Full Length Album, Produced by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley



Kingston, Jamaica – After garnering tremendous traction internationally for their single “Loving You is Easy’ the Reggae Ambassador’s, THIRD WORLD are set to release the official remix featuring Grammy nominated, Polynesian artist Fiji.

Produced by multi- Grammy-award winning business mogul Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley on Ghetto Youths International, “Loving You is Easy” remix officially released on Friday March 22, 2019 on all digital platforms worldwide.

As the first single off their upcoming full-length album, to be released later this summer, the original track, ‘Loving You is Easy’ has received international notoriety for their visual and great production.

This momentum propelled the interest to remix the single, adding another element to the single, captivating new ears.

‘Loving You Is Easy’ featuring Fiji REMIX complements the musical blend of the golden voice along with Third World lead vocalist AJ Brown and Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore. Embodying a smooth Reggae sound, there is that extra bounce to the track, highlighting the single to a new audience.

“What an honor and a pleasure to work with one of my heroes, Third World” says Fiji.

The seamless fusion of Fiji tone is a perfect addition to the beautiful signature harmonies and charismatic vibe of Third World. Third World will perform at this years’ Kaya Fest – festival celebrating 420 on April 20, 2019 in Bayfront Park, Miami Florida.

Current Third World members include: Stephen “Cat” Coore (guitar, cello, vocals) Richard Daley (bass), Tony “Ruption” Williams (drums, djembe), AJ Brown (lead vocals), Maurice “MG” Gregory (keyboards, vocals) & Norris “Noriega” Webb (keyboards, vocals).

“Loving You Is Easy feat Fiji REMIX is now available for download and stream on all digital platforms worldwide.

Click here for more information on Third World Band