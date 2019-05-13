Red Carpet Shelly to Honor and Highlight the Power and Promise of Atlanta’s Caribbean Community

ATLANTA – TV, Radio Personality & Celebrity Blogger, Red Carpet Shelley, celebrates 10 years of pioneering media coverage and entertainment journalism targeting the Caribbean-American community internationally and in Atlanta.

The St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native, will host her 10-Year Anniversary Shellebration on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the fabulous Max’s on the Miller, 5000 Snapfinger Woods, Dr. Decatur, GA 30035.

The festivities will begin at 5pm with nonstop music by renowned selectors DJ Charger, Copper Ash, and Unique Soundz.

VIP guests will enjoy exclusive bottle service with decadent Caribbean cuisine throughout the evening. Entrance is free for guests who RSVP at Shellebration.eventbrite.com.

Red Carpet Shelley is celebrated for being a leading voice in the Caribbean-American diaspora with her unique style of personality and perspective. She helped to shape the Caribbean media landscape in metro-Atlanta and beyond through her multi-media portal RedCarpetShelley.com.

The entertainment blog showcases Shelley’s distinct brand of Caribbean pop-culture, which includes fashion, music, lifestyle, television, film and travel.

Team Red Carpet Shelley includes fashion editor, Dawn Holloway of DH Style, long-time contributor Sandra “The Duchess” Edwards and business manager, Sandy Maxwell.

RedCarpetShelley.com is also well-known for information, news, access and product placement. Her frank, yet festive and endearing way of presenting the Caribbean diaspora to the rest of the world makes the Red Carpet Shelley brand a must-visit platform for recording artists, charities, pop culture events, celebrities, services and everything Caribbean-American.

Red Carpet Shelley is also beloved for her consistent voice on the popular and long-running weekly, Caribbean Runnings, radio show on Atlanta’s WRFG 89.3 FM. On the weekly program, Red Carpet Shelley, shares what’s new, now and next in Atlanta’s growing and diverse Caribbean-American community.

“My passion is to bring my culture and my love for my culture to the world. Caribbean people are not monolithic or one dimensional, we are not just weed smokers and carnival goers we are so much more!” ~Red Carpet Shelley.

The self-professed queen of the Caribbean red carpet embraced her name after often being the only Caribbean media on major red-carpet events like the BET Awards, The Trumpet Awards, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Triumph Awards.

Red Carpet Shelley has interviewed A-List celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg and Caribbean stars like Wyclef Jean, The Mighty Sparrow and the beloved, Beres Hammond.

The Red Carpet Shelley brand celebrates all things Caribbean and highlights the powerful changes taking place in the community.

For years, Red Carpet Shelley has supported Caribbean-focused projects and initiatives such as The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., Community Action Now! and Caribbean Life TV where she serves as a regular host.

Red Carpet Shelley is also a featured cast member in an upcoming national television program slated for release later this year.

Red Carpet Shelley has spent the last decade sharing her audacious brand and bringing the voices and stories of the Caribbean-American community to the forefront and this is just the beginning. “The first 10 years have been incredible, we have accomplished so much, yet we are excited to build on and amplify what we have done and make the next ten years even more amazing,” said Red Carpet Shelley.