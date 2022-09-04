Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Vacation at Ocean Eden Bay hotel in Jamaica

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – The cast of this season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), a wildly successful TV show on Bravo, recently wrapped a three episode vacation in Jamaica at the island’s newest five-star hotel, Ocean Eden Bay.

Trip Host: Sanya Richards-Ross

The trip was hosted by newbie RHOA cast member, Olympic champion, Sanya Richards-Ross. During their stay, cast members ventured throughout the island. They even visited the track at the National Stadium where they ran a race in honor of Richard-Ross. Best of all, they were welcomed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Richards-Ross is a retired track and field athlete. Sanya competed internationally for the United States, primarily in the 400-meter sprint. She is well-known for winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. In addition, she is also a 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, and 2005 world silver medalist.

Ocean Eden Bay

It was befitting that the cast, who are known for their lavish taste, chose to stay at the newly opened Ocean Eden Bay hotel. Especially considering the caliber of the property.

Ocean Eden Bay is 40 minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. It sits along the beach in the small town of Coral Spring, near Falmouth. The 24-hour, adult-only, all-inclusive features 11 top-tier dining options and exclusive seaside accommodations. Though the property only just opened its doors in November 2021, it has already established itself as among the most beautifully designed resorts the island has to offer.

The property is owned by H10 Hotels, a Spanish hotel chain with operations in Spain, Mexico, parts of Europe and the Caribbean. Ocean Eden Bay is their second major investment in Jamaica. Their first being the adjoining family-friendly hotel, Ocean Coral Spring.