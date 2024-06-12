MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Among various topics, organisers of the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference will place the spotlight on the power of real estate in wealth creation at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, June 16 to 19. The topic will be examined by an esteemed panel of experts in financial industry and project management.

The 45-minute panel discussion will take place on day two of the conference on Tuesday, June 18 starting at 2:15 p.m. The session is expected to explore how property and land ownership can be critical drivers of wealth creation. In addition, highlight the steps persons should take to successfully navigate the world of real estate investment.

Opportunities for Investment

The session is expected to also examine the opportunities for investment for Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora. Especially given the significant changes being observed in the local real estate sector, to include the wave of urbanisation happening across the country and improvements in building technology.

Participants will also hear more about the services available to assist with investing in Jamaican real estate, even if living outside of Jamaica, and they will have the opportunity to interact with businesses represented on the panel at the conference.

Real Estate Investment Panelists

Earl Samuels

Chief Development Financing Officer at The Jamaica National Group, Earl Samuels, will be among the panellists. He will be sharing his expertise on Jamaica’s real estate market and development financing.

Mr Samuels said the discussions should highlight how owning real estate in Jamaica can be a viable strategy for building financial security. In addition, pointing out that the local market is stable and well-established. Plus, offering a variety of options for both local and foreign buyers.

“Real estate has long been a key player in wealth creation and whether you are an active or passive investor, real estate should be included in your investment portfolio,” Mr Samuels said. “Investment in real estate in Jamaica can provide both income and capital gains for investors.”

Dominique Silvera

Dominique Silvera, Head of Sales and Marketing at LCH Developments. LCH is the Developers of The luxurious Pinnacle project in Montego Bay, Jamaica will also be a panellist. Among other things, the Pinnacle project is leveraging new technology advancing the local construction industry.

Allison Morgan and Amanda Beepat

Rounding out the panel are Allison Morgan, CEO of VM Property Services and Amanda Beepat, Managing Director for Allied Insurance Brokers.

The session will be moderated by well-known financier Rezworth Burchenson, CEO of VM Investments Limited and VM Wealth Management Limited.

Conference Registration

To register for the conference, persons should visit https://diasporaconferenceja.eventbrite.com.